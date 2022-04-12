Global Anesthesia Devices Market to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Anesthesia Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User (Hospital, Clinics, and Ambulatory Service Centres), By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anesthesia Device Market size is expected to reach $21.4 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Anesthesia is a medical procedure used for controlling pain during surgery. This procedure is conducted with the help of anesthesia devices through pharmaceutical named anesthetics which lead to loss of sensation that includes paralysis, amnesia, and analgesia. These devices are used while conducting various surgical procedures like ophthalmology, cardiology, dental & neurology for sedation for managing pain and controlling blood pressure, blood flow, heart rate & rhythm, and breathing.

The needs for anesthesia monitoring devices depend on the surgery going on in the operation room. An anesthesia device must include continuous assessment through measuring ventilation, circulation, temperature & oxygenation of patients. There is a need for a high level of monitoring till the time patient completely recovers from the anesthesia. Due to the spread of various diseases, surgical procedures are rapidly increasing all over the globe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected the economy of the world. The pandemic situation has resulted in the reduction of hospital activities. Most of the healthcare centers cancelled their scheduled & elective surgeries due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. As per the report of the British Journal of Surgery, around 585,000 elective surgeries were postponed and a large number of elective surgeries were cancelled across the world during the initial period of the COVID-19 situation.

The pandemic has led to disruption in chronic diseases management & patient monitoring. Many of the patients avoided visiting hospitals & surgeries were delayed. Additionally, the supply chains of final products and raw material anesthesia devices were disrupted due to restrictions over trade and the imposition of lockdown.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing Aged Population

The number of aged people is continuously increasing across the world. Certain issues are associated with the aging of the musculoskeletal system which may result in changes in bones and soft tissues. The risk of fractures due to alteration in bone-like osteoporosis & osteomalacia and various other chronic diseases is more likely to happen in old age people. Osteoarthritis is one of the common musculoskeletal diseases found in the elder population.

In addition, hearing loss, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, dementia, cataracts & refractive errors, and many other diseases are commonly found in most old-aged persons. Also, aged people have more chances of complex health conditions which may contribute to serious internal injuries inside and even lead to death.

Advancement in technology

The rising advancement in technology, rapid urbanization, increased prevelance of certain serious health issues such as cardiovascular diseases, certain type of cancers, etc. is increasing the demand for better facilities in healthcare industry. Increasing investment in the healthcare sector by various private and government groups has resulted in the rising adoption of technologically advanced devices by various health care centers which not only eases their work but provides convenience to patients as well as the patients' treatment is expected to also surge the need for such medical products.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Side effects of Anesthesia

General anesthesia has a number of side effects. The device used to keep airways open may cause sore throat, additionally; the airways device can also cause drowsiness, vision problems, dizziness, damage to teeth and various other issues. Even, general anesthesia also involves the risk of serious complications such as brain damage, heart attack, and stroke. This risk depends on various factors such as patients' age, allergies, sex, present medical condition and the recent use of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centres

By Product

Anesthesia Delivery Machine

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)

Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories

Anesthesia Masks

Anesthesia Circuits

Laryngoscopes

HME

Others

By Application

Orthopedics

Dental

Cardiology

Urology

Ophthalmology

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Ambu A/S

General Electric (GE) Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Smith & Nephew PLC

SunMed, LLC

3M Company

Teleflex, Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

