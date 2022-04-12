Ninth Wave Expands Its Board of Directors

Christopher J. Randazzo brings key wealth and investment management perspective

Ninth Wave, a leading SaaS platform for financial data connectivity, announced today that Christopher J. Randazzo, a renowned technology and business executive and Special Advisor to the CEO at Rockefeller Capital Management, has joined the Ninth Wave Board of Directors.

Having long been recognized as a leader in defining Open Finance, Ninth Wave's board expansion to include Chris Randazzo aligns with the company's unique strategy and focus on wealth management connectivity solutions.

George Anderson, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Ninth Wave, welcomes Randazzo as a highly respected and proven leader: "Chris brings a wealth of experience and knows what it takes to give financial advisors an edge with their clients. Ninth Wave is the only platform that addresses wealth management's Open Finance needs, and Chris' knowledge and expertise will help lead us to further success in serving that market."

Before his present role at Rockefeller Capital, Randazzo served as President of Private Wealth Management and Head of Technology and Operations for the firm. His previous roles also include serving as CIO of Morgan Stanley and Head of Institutional Wealth Management, and CIO of Merrill Lynch Global Wealth and Asset Management. Randazzo is also a board member of the Wall Street Technology Association. On his joining the board, Randazzo remarked, "Ninth Wave has been leading Open Finance connectivity for years and I fully believe in the team and in the Ninth Wave Platform's unique position to serve financial institutions and their clients."

Randazzo joins the existing board made up of members Sanjay Swani, Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Technology Investing at GrowthCurve Capital, and William Eisenbeis, Advisory Director of Charlesbank Capital Partners, both of whom joined the board in 2019.

Ninth Wave's robust, comprehensive platform increases reliability, transparency, and security, empowering wealth management institutions to efficiently share timely, accurate, and complete account, investment, and transaction data with the mission-critical apps and solutions their high net worth customers use to manage their assets.

The addition of Randazzo to the board will help Ninth Wave capitalize on the growing momentum that Ninth Wave continues to see in the market, estimated as a $19B market opportunity in the United States and Europe.

Ninth Wave currently has among its clients 7 of the top ten U.S. banks and 8 of the top ten wealth managers and is well positioned to expand its market share due largely in part to the width and breadth of domain expertise within the team and in its software.

Ninth Wave is a SaaS permission-based platform that delivers secure data connectivity to financial institutions, offering configurable controls, visibility, and insights into all connections between aggregators, third-party apps, and internal applications. Ninth Wave empowers financial institutions and their customers with access and oversight to their connected apps through a single point of direct integration, providing unparalleled connectivity and universal compatibility, and enabling secure data exchange in a holistic and scalable open finance ecosystem. To learn more, visit ninth-wave.com

