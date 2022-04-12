Bob's Discount Furniture Celebrates 8-Year Collaboration with Special Olympics

Leading Furniture Retailer Raises Nearly Half a Million Dollars in Support of Special Olympics

Bob's Discount Furniture, one of the fastest growing omni-channel furniture retailers in the country, today announced its 8th year of collaboration with Special Olympics, which, to date, has raised close to $450,000. Bob's Café Collections for a Cause, with the assistance of generous customer support, helps provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities, in addition to employment opportunities with Bob's.

A staple in each Bob's Discount Furniture store, the Bob's Café is more than just free goodies and gourmet coffee, it's also one of the ways in which Bob's gives back to the community. Each Café participates in Bob's Café Collections for a Cause, a program wherein donations from customers are collected in-store, matched by the company, and donated to a different charity each quarter. This quarter, the program is helping support the Special Olympics. All the money collected in Bob's Cafés between April 1 and June 30 will be presented to Special Olympics. Bob's will also provide a dollar-for-dollar match up to $75,000.

"We are so proud to partner with such a worthy organization for our 8th year in a row," said Bill Barton, CEO of Bob's Discount Furniture. "We are eager to surpass our goal of $500,000 in donations and invite all of our customers to help us reach this great milestone. The Special Olympics movement promotes inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities in all areas of life, which aligns directly with Bob's own mission of diversity, equity, and inclusion and commitment to hiring people of all abilities."

Bob's is committed to the cause with active employee participation in over 20 Special Olympics events across the country including Polar Plunges and training and event support at the Special Olympic Summer Games.

"We have found an amazing partner in Bob's Discount Furniture and thank them profusely for their years of continued support and active involvement," said Mary Beth McMahon, President & CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts. "Through our partnership with Bob's, we continue to promote inclusion in sports, events, and employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities."

Charitable giving and community aid have always been important elements of the company culture at Bob's. Each month, the Charitable Foundation along with Bob's Outreach provides aid and donations to hundreds of organizations and individuals with over $2.75 million in gift certificates and monetary donations distributed to social service agencies, charities, group homes, community fundraisers, children's charities, schools, and community service groups. For more information on Bob's charitable programs, visit Bob's Cares.

