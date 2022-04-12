United States Facade Systems Markets Report, 2019-2021 & 2022-2027: Market to Reach $20.30 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Facade Systems Market Research Report by Type (Cladding, Curtain Wall, and Eifs), End-use, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Facade Systems Market size was estimated at USD 13.44 billion in 2021, USD 14.86 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.10% to reach USD 20.30 billion by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

Company Usability Profiles:

AGC Inc

Alfa Facade Systems Pvt Ltd

Alufit INDIA Pvt Ltd.

BASF SE

Boral Limited

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Dryvit Systems, Inc.

Etex Group

Georgia-pacific LLC

James Hardie Industries PLC

Kingspan Plc

Knauf Gips KG

Louisiana Pacific Corporation

Nichiha Corporation

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

ParexGroup SA

Saint-Gobain S.A

STO SE & Co. KGaA

TERRACO GROUP

Universal Cement Corporation

USG Corporation

Vinh Tuong Industrial Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Facade Systems Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cladding

6.3. Curtain Wall

6.4. Exterior Insulation Finishing System

6.5. Siding

7. Facade Systems Market, by End-use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Non-residential

7.3. Residential

8. California Facade Systems Market

9. Florida Facade Systems Market

10. Illinois Facade Systems Market

11. New York Facade Systems Market

12. Ohio Facade Systems Market

13. Pennsylvania Facade Systems Market

14. Texas Facade Systems Market

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

16. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82a978

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005736/en/