Global Insecticides Market to 2029 - Featuring BASF, Bayer and Monsanto Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global insecticides market was valued at US$ 18.47 Bn in 2020 and expected to reach US$ 30.62 Bn by the end of the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Latin America led the market in 2020 and expected display similar trend in the coming years as well. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for insecticides during the forecast period.

Insecticides are solutions that are formulated to harm, repel, kill or mitigate one or more species of insects. Some insecticides are responsible for the disruption of the nervous system of the insects while the others damage the exoskeletons. Insecticides can be packaged in several forms that are inclusive of sprays and various others. Insecticides are highly used for crop protection. Growing food & beverages industry has raised concerns over effective crop protection, which is a key factor driving the growth of insecticides market. The crop protection industry is expected to display a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Further, the global market for crop protection was valued at US$ 49.92 Bn in 2016. The global population stood at 7.8 Bn in 2020 and the population is expected to cross the 9.5 Bn mark by the end of 2050. Rapid growth of the population coupled with growing income in developing countries have resulted in the increased demand for food, and the demand is expected to rise by more than 50% by 2050.

The demand can only be met by increasing crop production, either by enhancing the productivity, or by increasing the amount of arable land. These factors have called for an increased demand for crop protection, which in turn is augmenting market growth of insecticides.

Moreover, the demand for insecticides in the residential sector has seen an increase over the past few years and is expected to display the same trend in the coming years as well. Outbreak of several diseases such as malaria, chikungunya, and dengue among others are some of the key reasons augmenting the growth of the insecticides market. These diseases are prominent in parts of South East Asia and the Pacific Islands. Further, the demand for insecticides is also fuelled by the rising demand for natural products, as consumers are willingly replacing synthetic chemical infused products owing to their hazardous nature, with natural ingredients.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Crop Protection Driving Market Growth

Outbreak of Infectious Diseases Driving Market Growth of Insecticides in the Residential Sector

Rising Crop Loss

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulations Imposed by Regulatory Authorities Resulting in Market Slowdown

Market Opportunities

Integrated Pest Management Programs Expected to Drive Future Growth of Insecticides

Report Scope

The report enlightens the thorough outline of global insecticides market by categorizing the market in different segment given below:

Active Ingredient Segment (2019-2029; Kilo Tons, US$ Bn)

Pyrethroids

Organophosphorus

Carbamates

Organochlorine

DEET

Picaridin

Eucalyptus Oil

Citronella Oil

Others

Source Segment (2019-2029; Kilo Tons, US$ Bn)

Natural

Synthetic

Form Segment (2019-2029; Kilo Tons, US$ Bn)

Dry

Liquid

End-use Segment (2019-2029; Kilo Tons, US$ Bn)

Agriculture

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Residences

Others

Geography Segment (2019-2029; Kilo Tons, US$ Bn)

North America (United States and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Rest of MEA)

Companies Mentioned

BASF S.E.

Bayer A.G.

DowDupont Inc.

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Syngenta A.G.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Arysta Lifescience

Vanguard Corporation

NuFarm Ltd.

Avon Products Inc.

Enesis Group

ExOfficio LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

3M Company

