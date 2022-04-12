Bloomin' Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 8:15 AM EDT on April 29, 2022

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN will release results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 27, 2022, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:15 AM EDT the same day.
The call will be webcast live from the Company's website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company's website after the call.
About Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 17 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.
