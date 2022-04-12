QuantumScape Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

QuantumScape Corporation QS, a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced it will release 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, of QuantumScape.
Starting today, April 12, retail and institutional shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. To submit questions, please visit the Say online platform; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Monday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
The earnings call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape's IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.
About QuantumScape Corporation
QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The company's next-generation batteries are designed to enable longer range, faster charging and enhanced safety in electric vehicles to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, please visit www.quantumscape.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005687/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.