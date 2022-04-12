MSU Federal Credit Union Partners with Nymbus to Launch New Digital Brand Targeting University Alumni

NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) has selected Nymbus to launch and grow its new standalone digital brand, AlumniFi.

As the 42nd biggest credit union in the United States and the largest University-based credit union in the world, MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence that has led to its more than $6.7 billion in assets. With the goal of continued growth by engaging new segments of members, MSUFCU chose Nymbus to quickly open up this addressable market by helping deliver cutting-edge products and services tailored to meet the unique banking needs of MSU and other Michigan-based college and university alumni.

"MSUFCU established our own ‘Lab' two years ago to drive innovation forward internally and explore new opportunities for growth. One of our long-time goals with this has been to stand up a subsidiary digital brand targeting MSU alumni, whose financial needs and habits match our digital offerings," said MSUFCU President and CEO April Clobes. "We have spoken and collaborated with hundreds of innovative fintechs and startups through our CUSO, the Reseda Group. The Nymbus approach was unlike any other we have seen. We're thrilled to have them bring our concept to life with the combined skilled services and transformational technology only Nymbus provides for launching a new digital brand quickly and effectively."

Nymbus integrates everything needed to build out and operate a full-scale digital bank positioned for success on day one. Its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) model means skipping a core conversion and the need to hire additional resources. The Nymbus Labs award-winning support team further leads marketing efforts through intentional branding and comprehensive data. This partnership empowers client institutions to offer robust solutions founded on speed, flexibility and meaningful growth.

"To support a growth model that prioritizes exceptional experiences for a specific niche of customers, financial institutions need partners that prioritize intentional innovation and can move at the speed of impactful change," said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. "We value the confidence that MSUFCU has placed in Nymbus for building truly differentiating financial products that will soon be serving the unique banking needs of this significant niche segment of alumni members."

