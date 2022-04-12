SchoolMint Enroll Wins EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award

Today, SchoolMint announced that it has been recognized as the winner in the Enrollment and Admissions Solution category of The EdTech Awards 2022. Winners and finalists were announced to an audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors.

"As events unfold on the world stage that seems to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive."

The EdTech Awards recognize people in and around education for outstanding contributions to transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors.

"At SchoolMint, our mission has always been to create tools and solutions that support and delight our customers. As a former educator, I recognize how important it is now to offer schools powerful tools to attract and enroll more students and families while also helping retain those families for years to come," said Bryan MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer of SchoolMint. "We are humbled and grateful that our tools have been recognized for their design and capability."

Multiple SchoolMint solutions were named as finalists in five categories, including:

Administrative Solution: SchoolMint Connect

Classroom Management Solution: SchoolMint Hero

New Product/Service: SchoolMint Connect and SchoolMint Enroll

PD Learning Solution: SchoolMint Grow

Enrollment and Admissions: SchoolMint Enroll (winner)

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the US-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech.

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving more than 12 million students and families in more than 16,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) solutions for K-12. With products that put the family experience first while generating powerful insights, SchoolMint is committed to helping schools attract and enroll more students, families, and teachers and retain them for years to come. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005548/en/