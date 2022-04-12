Employees Want the Best of Both Worlds: New Survey From Condeco Reveals Critical Facets of Hybrid Work That Business Leaders Need to Address

Employers Must Prioritize Mental Health, Remote Options, and Improved Technology to Promote Employee Advocacy and Better Work-Life Balance, the Survey Shows

Condeco, a global leader in workspace scheduling software, is today announcing new research that reveals the importance of fostering a workplace that understands and respects employee needs, with hybrid work opportunities at its core. Its findings support the understanding that hybrid capabilities lead to greater employee advocacy and happiness at work and show that when it comes to recommending their company, hybrid workers can be the biggest advocates.

Allowing for a better work-life balance was identified as one of the biggest benefits of hybrid working through Condeco's new research, which shows a direct relationship between employee satisfaction and improved mental and emotional well-being. Significantly, more than a third of workers surveyed reported that a hybrid work model has positively impacted their mental and physical health.

"Everyone wants something different out of work, but we can clearly see that almost no one wants to be back in the office full-time," said Paul Statham, Condeco's CEO & Founder. "We all know by now that hybrid models are key to ensuring a healthy work-life balance, but how each employer acts on that realization will determine their employees' fulfillment with their company. No one is suggesting that the office is obsolete, on the contrary, it remains a vital place for employees to collaborate and engage. Business leaders looking to provide the best of both worlds for their employees must find a way to transform their offices from a place employees have to go to a place they want to go."

"The need to have the right digital tools in place has emerged as one of the most important things to get right for hybrid working," continued Lynda Lowe, CMO at Condeco. "But different generations have different definitions of what the ‘right tools' are. This research clearly shows the biggest barriers to hybrid working and the fact that many employees still don't feel that their company is using the right tools for hybrid working."

Condeco polled 1,500 of today's workers to get a pulse on the attitudes towards hybrid work and how these feelings are impacting businesses' acclimation to the future of the working world. Key findings include:

Hybrid Workers Are Happy Workers – And in Turn, They're Your Most Loyal Employees

62% of respondents said they feel satisfied with their current hybrid work schedule – and fostering a work culture that brings happiness helps employers attract and retain top talent.

Hybrid workers are employers' biggest advocates, with 63% saying they would recommend their company as an ideal work destination.

Nearly half of those back in their offices full-time would like to be more hybrid, which employers struggling with the ‘Great Resignation' appear not to be considering.

Hybrid Work Has Had a Positive Impact on Mental Health, But There Is Still Room for Improvement

34% of respondents feel that hybrid working has had a positive impact on their mental and physical health, with only 11% feeling that it has had a negative effect.

69% of hybrid workers agreed that their employer takes into consideration the emotional and mental wellbeing of employees.

The number one benefit of hybrid working was a better work-life balance, with the lack of a social environment offered by work being the biggest barrier to remote working.

Tech Is the Backbone of Hybrid Work – Yet Only Half of Today's Employees Have the Right Tools

Businesses have realized the opportunity of hybrid working – 78% of managers believe their business has been streamlined as a result and 80% trust their employees to get their work done.

Having the right digital tools was identified as the top need to ensuring hybrid working, but only 51% of employees agree that their company is using the right tools to support flexible work and only 50% of respondents feel their company is open to feedback about their digital tool stack.

Companies are grappling with how best to bring employees back to the office on a flexible basis. To ensure collaboration and high productivity, employers must consider their workplace tech as the backbone to their strategy.

As part of Condeco's broader marketing campaign that addresses today's cultural shift in business, Condeco is today releasing a new film short that shines light on the generational divide that has emerged out of the pandemic, and light-heartedly cements the importance of having an employer that understands and embraces employee needs. You can see the full broadcast here.

To download Condeco's full survey, complete with additional statistics and methodology, please visit: https://www.condecosoftware.com/modern-workplace/research/attitudes-to-hybrid-working-report-2022/.

