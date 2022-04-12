Smith Micro Appoints New Members to the Board of Directors

The addition of recognized leaders from the mobile and tech sectors enhances the experience and composition of the Company's Board of Directors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. ((SMSI) announces the election of two new members to its Board of Directors, both of whom are visionaries who bring decades of experience in executive leadership, technology expertise, as well as strategic execution and advisement.

The new Board members are Asha Keddy, corporate Vice President and General Manager of Next Generation Systems and Standards at Intel Corporation, and Chetan Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Chetan Sharma Consulting. Both individuals are well respected, transformational strategists and technology leaders.

"We look forward to the contribution and impact that Asha and Chetan will make as they join our Board and welcome their deep experience in and insights into mobile technology," said William W. Smith, Jr., President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Smith Micro. "The addition of these talented and high performing individuals to our Board adds further industry expertise, diversity, support and direction that will be a key factor in Smith Micro's continued success and performance at this exciting time in the company's evolution."

Asha Keddy

Asha Keddy is a tech industry visionary who led the creation of 5G market opportunity at Intel and helped position the company as a 5G industry leader with 5G and network multi-billion-dollar revenue growth. Currently serving as Intel's Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Next Generation Systems & Standards, Keddy's career at Intel has spanned over two decades with more than 25 years in the tech industry. She has held various executive positions championing change and progress, defining strategy, delivering on execution and driving revenue growth, while honing critical strategy, policy, and transformational expertise. Often called upon to represent the technology industry before Congress and international government agencies, to serve as a keynote speaker and lecturer at prestigious universities, and to act as a corporate spokesperson for media, industry analysts, academia and the investment community, Keddy drives the conversation on technology and wireless capabilities, advancements, and responsibilities. She serves or has served as advisor or board member on several professional and trade associations such as the Women's Tech Network, CTIA, 5G Americas and Wi-Fi Alliance. In 2019, representing Intel, she co-founded with NTT and Sony the Innovative Optical Wireless Network Global Forum. Keddy is an alumna of the Intel Executive Management Accelerator Program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from Clemson University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

Chetan Sharma

Chetan Sharma has worked in the mobile and technology industry for the past 28 years and is sought by executives from wireless companies around the world for his strategic insights, recommendations, and predictions. He has served as an advisor to senior executive management at the top mobile operators on each continent. In addition to advising CEOs and CTOs for leading wireless technology companies on product strategy and intellectual property development, Sharma has served or currently serves on numerous advisory boards of several well-established mobile technology companies as well as many startups. He is the author and co-author of 14 best-selling books on wireless technology and is the editor of the "Mobile Future Forward Book Series." Sharma's research is frequently cited in the wireless technology industry, where he is often interviewed by leading national and international publications and television and radio outlets as a leading wireless technology expert. Sharma is a senior member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), IEEE Communications Society and IEEE Computers Society and has a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Kansas State University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

