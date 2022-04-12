Marqeta to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022

Marqeta, Inc. MQ, the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Jason Gardner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Milotich, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with first quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.
The conference call will be webcast live from Marqeta's investor relations website at https://investors.marqeta.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.
About Marqeta
Marqeta's modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta's platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 39 countries globally.
For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005304/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.