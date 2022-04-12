Allison Transmission Expands ONA Defense Service Network to Improve Access to Localized Service and Support

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, today announced plans to expand its tracked defense service network to improve access to service and support for end users Outside North America (ONA).

Leveraging its extensive commercial vehicle service network of more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealers worldwide, Allison will collaborate with its existing channel partners to grow its network of authorized defense distributors for Allison's cross-drive transmission products. This will allow end users to have Allison transmissions for tracked combat vehicles such as the X1100 SeriesTM and X200 SeriesTM serviced in their own locale quickly and more efficiently, which will reduce the overall cost and vehicle downtime for maintenance.

"We've recently teamed up with multiple customers across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa to provide reliable, durable propulsion systems for the large, fielded population of tracked defense vehicles across the globe, which represents a growth opportunity for our business," said Dana Pittard, Vice President, Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. "The expansion of our defense service network is designed to support the significant population of wheeled and tracked combat vehicles equipped with Allison transmissions."

Allison has currently established contracts with seven of its channel partners to begin selling defense parts in their respective regions, including Carlin in Egypt, DGS in Germany, Drive Line Systems Turkey Otomotiv Ltd. in Turkey, IM Transmission AB in Sweden, Machinery Oy in Finland, Penske Australia Pty. Ltd. in Australia and Saudi Diesel Equipment Company in Saudi Arabia.

"As our partnerships with defense customers continue to evolve, we're committed to improving the availability of parts and ensuring they have access to localized service and support through Allison's global customer support network," said Brian Geiselhart, Managing Director, Global Channel, Aftermarket & Warranty, Allison Transmission. "We're proud to establish agreements with seven of our existing channel partners, and we look forward to continuing to grow our network of Allison Authorized defense service locations to meet the needs of our customers."

Allison's ONA defense network will provide service and support for the company's cross-drive propulsion systems including the X200 Series transmission designed for light to light-medium tracked vehicles as well as the X1100 Series transmission developed for heavy-tracked combat vehicles. The X1100 Series is the propulsion system of choice for combat vehicles including the U.S. Army's Abrams Main Battle Tank.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ALSN is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

