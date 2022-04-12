Rocket Software Announces Partnership with Boston Red Sox

Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world's largest companies, announced today it is a new proud partner of the Boston Red Sox, one of the world's most storied sports franchises since it was founded in 1901.
Both Rocket Software and the Red Sox share Massachusetts as their home base, with a global footprint. Rocket Software was first founded in the Boston area in 1990, and its current headquarters are in Waltham, Mass. The company has employees, customers and partners across the globe.
The two organizations have a shared passion for innovation, delivering incredible experiences to customers and fans and building teams with the best possible talent. Like the business and technology landscape, the game of baseball is constantly evolving, and innovation is needed to keep pace with the rapid change. The Red Sox will look to Rocket Software and its other corporate partners to share best practices for innovation and growth as the organization expands the love of baseball to fans across the globe.
The organizations also share a mutual focus on fostering a positive, inclusive and respectful workplace. Both Rocket Software and the Red Sox have made diversity, equity and inclusion a cornerstone of their brands, and understand that prioritizing employees is key to winning.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with a locally-based company like Rocket Software," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "In addition to sharing the same home state, we also share many similar organizational values. We look forward to the partnership and welcome them to Fenway Park."
As part of the partnership, Rocket Software will have co-branded marketing at Fenway Park including signage that will be featured within Fenway Park's home and visitor bullpens, bringing the Rocket Software brand to game attendees and viewers alike.
"We're proud to share the field with an organization as iconic and widely loved as the Boston Red Sox, especially given how well our core values of empathy, humanity, trust and love align," said Milan Shetti, President and CEO, Rocket Software. "This new partnership will not only introduce Rocket Software to new ‘fans' but provide an opportunity to celebrate the season with our valued Rocketeers, customers and partners."
For more about the Rocket Software and Boston Red Sox partnership, visit rocketsoftware.com/sponsorship.
About Rocket Software
Rocket Software empowers organizations to create legendary impact in the world through innovation in legacy technologies. With deep expertise in IBM Z®, IBM Power, and database and connectivity solutions, Rocket® provides solutions that power tens of thousands of global businesses, solving real problems and making real-world impact. Rocket is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Rocket is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.
