Condeco Launches New Marketing Campaign to Address the Greatest Cultural Shift in Business of the 21st Century

Campaign debuts with film short designed to shine a light on the generational divide resulting from attitudes towards the hybrid workplace and flexible working

Condeco, a global leader in workspace scheduling software, is today announcing the launch of its new marketing campaign that is uniquely designed to address the immediate need for businesses to redefine the workplace and respond to the evolving expectations of their employees.

Condeco's campaign will debut with a new film short that showcases the needs of the modern workplace and contextualizes the new wave of business culture that is turning the traditional office environment on its head. Positioned as a satirical comedy, the film short highlights the growing generational divide that has emerged out of the pandemic, and light-heartedly cements the importance of having an employer that understands and embraces employee needs.

In addition to the launch of this new film, Condeco's new marketing campaign includes a new consumer report that supports the importance of fostering a workplace that respects the desires of its employees, with hybrid work opportunities at its core. As full-time remote work becomes a pandemic pastime, this report's findings underscore the need for business leaders to prioritize employee happiness, mental health, and digital technology as they adopt hybrid work models.

"It's no secret that there has been a seismic shift in how we work" said Lynda Lowe, CMO at Condeco. "Work is now an outcome that is no longer defined by a single physical location and there is a growing tension point between business leaders who are trying to force a return to the office and their employees who want to be able to work flexibly. But this does not mean that leaders should discount the value of the office altogether. Instead, leaders must understand the value of the office has shifted to providing a safe space for employee collaboration. The past two years have taught us that empowering employees with time and space to do this at their choosing is key to supporting their mental health and well-being, as well as driving enhanced business culture and social interaction."

Condeco's new marketing campaign follows the brand's repositioning in 2021, which recognized the immediate need for employers to provide their employees with the flexibility to work from anywhere. Delivering on its mission to help businesses redefine their workplace, Condeco acquired ProxyClick in January 2022 to expand Condeco's workspace solutions for the enterprise, enabling the company to drive an end-to-end employee and guest experience with the connected office – and ultimately, help businesses prepare for the future at work.

Condeco's new film will air across connected TV and social channels starting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Media planned and bought by Hubble, part of What's Possible Group. The film was produced by Arts & Sciences and directed by Casey Storm, who is known for his work with brands including Paypal, Apple, Hulu, Expedia, and more.

To view the full broadcast, please see here: https://youtu.be/HunkSOvLJ4M. To learn more about Condeco's new report on hybrid work, please see here.

About Condeco

Condeco is the global leader in enterprise level workspace solutions. Our software is designed to equip everyone with the tools they need for a seamless end to end experience in today's office. By giving people control over flexible work, we deliver the certainty people need, enable the collaboration teams crave, and facilitate the insights on capacity that employers demand. From visitor management to workspace booking to office optimization, we are trusted by over 2000 of the world's largest companies to realize their future at work.

About Arts & Sciences

Arts & Sciences was started over a decade ago as a boutique production company that specializes in producing award-winning advertising content, music videos, fine art projects, original documentaries, and feature films. Located in Los Angeles, NYC, and London, Arts & Sciences represents a diverse group of top directors and creators and has been named a Creativity A-List Production Company five times. Every major advertising award show has recognized its work, including Cannes Lions, Clio, AICP, D&AD, The One Show, and the Andys. Their original content work has been featured in the New Frontiers showcase at the Sundance Film Festival, The New Yorker, Nowness, and Purple Magazine. Arts & Sciences has produced work for every major global brand, such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Nike, AT&T, Samsung, Volkswagen, Ford, Toyota, American Express, MLB, the NFL, and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005251/en/