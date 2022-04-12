CACI Awarded $258 Million Task Order by the Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office

CACI expands its support to the Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) through the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) program
CACI International Inc ((CACI) was awarded a task order worth $258 million to expand its enterprise technology support and continue modernization efforts to the Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) program office's financial management and end-to-end business processes.
Awarded under the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, the task order continues CACI's current enterprise technology support to modernize Department of Defense (DoD) business systems, ensuring DoD agencies participating in DAI meet evolving business, technology, security, and control requirements.
The company will support DAI's process areas, including acquire to retire (A2R), cost accounting (CA), user management (UMX), time and labor (T&L), procure to pay (P2P), budget to report (B2R), budget formulation, order to cash (O2C), proposal to reward (P2R), governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and resale accounting. CACI will also advance and improve DAI's processes and procedures with the latest technologies to offer software and DevSecOps at-scale throughout the enterprise.
John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As a trusted partner, CACI has worked in lock-step with DAI to bring the best technologies at scale to improve business processes for the DoD agencies and United States Marine Corps (USMC) they represent. CACI specializes in providing distinctive enterprise resource planning tools to transform how U.S. Government works, ultimately reducing technical debt and saving time, cost, and resources spent on future technology investments."
The task order has a three-year period of performance and will be primarily based in Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metro area.
This task order consolidates seven previous contracts into one task order that supports 27 diverse DoD agencies with up to 73,000 total current users, and 88,000 total users after planned future deployments. Since 2009, CACI has provided technology solutions on four task orders to DAI in support of developing, deploying, integrating, sustaining, and modernizing commercial-off-the-shelf products, such as Oracle's Enterprise Business Suite (EBS) financial system. CACI has worked with DAI to provide traceable, transparent, and compliant processes, achieving five consecutive years of clean audits from Government Fiscal Years 2017 – 2021.
About CACI
CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.
There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.
