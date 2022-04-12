ZenBusiness Names Industry Veteran Sameer Gulati President of Fintech

Financial services expert and top technologist joins the rapidly growing company at a time of heightened focus on fintech offerings

ZenBusiness, the only one-stop guided platform to help entrepreneurs launch, run, and grow a successful business, today announced the addition of financial services and technology leader Sameer Gulati as President of Fintech. Gulati joins at a time when the company is experiencing explosive growth, adding roughly 15,000 new customers a month and after helping more than 250,000 entrepreneurs form their businesses since the onset of the pandemic. Gulati will oversee the build, commercialization, and scaling of the company's fintech offerings to power the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have a well-respected fintech expert like Sameer join the ZenBusiness executive team. His track record speaks for itself," said Ross Buhrdorf, Founder and CEO of ZenBusiness. "Our goal is to redefine and simplify the next generation of fintech for small businesses by making it easier for entrepreneurs to manage their finances all in one place. With Sameer onboard, he will help us accelerate our embedded fintech offerings which will help our customers get to their first dollar faster than ever."

"Starting and running a business is exciting, but also extremely stressful, and those who start this journey need a guiding hand along the way," said Sameer Gulati, President, Fintech at ZenBusiness. "The opportunity to build the first guided financial services platform for these newly established entrepreneurs is what led me to be a part of the ZenBusiness team. We're bringing together the latest in AI, embedded finance and blockchain to deliver an entrepreneur-focused guided platform. No other solution does this today at our scale."

Gulati has more than 20 years of global experience as an operating executive, advisor, and technologist in the financial services sector. Prior to ZenBusiness he was the President & COO of Plastiq, where he transformed the consumer payments startup to a B2B payments company. Gulati also held the role of COO and Head of Strategy at Lending Club LC, was a member of Lending Club's Executive Committee, and charted the course for Lending Club's eventual acquisition of Radius Bank. He was previously a Partner at McKinsey & Company in London and New York, where he advised executives and boards at financial institutions in the US, Europe and Africa on the implementation and design of their digital transformation roadmaps.

Gulati holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and has an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He serves on the Board of CarIQ, an AI-driven payments platform revolutionizing vehicle-initiated payments.

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness, a Public Benefit Corporation, is the only one-stop guided platform tailored for the entrepreneur's journey to launch, run, and grow a successful business. Empowering the new generation of entrepreneurs, ZenBusiness provides innovative tools, fintech, and world-class educational resources to support millions of small businesses on their journey to success -- all at an affordable and clear price. By giving entrepreneurs what they need -- worry-free services, frontline support, and an all-inclusive platform -- ZenBusiness makes taking the leap towards building a better life as easy as possible, allowing business owners to achieve a state of Zen. Founded in 2017, ZenBusiness is based in Austin, Texas. Visit www.ZenBusiness.com and follow @zenbusinessinc for more information.

