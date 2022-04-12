MOCA Adds In-App Card Provisioning for Digital Wallets to its Advanced Digital Account Featuring its Digital-First NextGen Card-Based Payment Platform

Card provisioning gives account holders the ability to add a MOCA Card to their favorite digital wallet with the push of a button

MOCA, a provider of advanced digital accounts with unlimited rewards and a digital-first next-generation card-based payment platform, announced it has added in-app card provisioning to its system, enabling MOCA account holders to add MOCA Cards to their favorite digital wallet with the push of a button.

MOCA's in-app card provisioning, also called push provisioning, supports all the popular digital wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MOCA is proud to be one of the first companies to leverage Visa's® technology that makes adding a card to a digital wallet quick and seamless.

Fueled by the pandemic, digital wallet usage has been growing for the last several years with no abatement in sight. According to eMarketer, digital wallet use saw almost 30% YOY growth in 2020 and is poised to surpass more than 50% of all smartphone users by 2025. Given the growth in digital wallet use and MOCA's position as a digital account and payments leader, it was a logical step for MOCA to become one of the first providers to offer this service powered by Visa.

"Adding one-click in-app card provisioning to MOCA's virtual card capabilities means that our account holders can get in line at a coffee shop, create a virtual MOCA Card on demand and add it to their digital wallet in time to use that card in their digital wallet to pay for their coffee," said John Burns, CEO of MOCA. "If that is not next-level convenience, I'm not sure what is."

Adding a MOCA Card to an account holder's favorite digital wallet with a click of a button is just one more benefit that sets MOCA's advanced digital accounts apart and represents another significant competitive advantage for MOCA's community financial institution and fintech clients.

"MOCA has always prided itself on bringing the latest and greatest advances to our account holders, whether it is enabling self-issuance of on-demand virtual cards, single-use card numbers, or a browser-based online payment assistant, MOCA is proud to lead the way," Burns said. "It only makes sense that we would stay ahead of the curve on offering an easy, seamless in-app card provisioning experience to our customers."

About MOCA

MOCA, headquartered in the Austin suburb of Bastrop, Texas, is a fintech company founded and managed by community financial institution and payment industry veterans. With well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA's principals have been providing cutting edge financial products to community banks and credit unions for decades. We are prior founders and alumni of familiar names, such as FundsXpress, Kasasa, Buzz Points, Towny, and others. Our Why is simple: We believe people shouldn't have to choose between the personal, localized service a community financial institution can offer and best-of breed financial products. We believe you can have both. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.

