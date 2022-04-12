Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast on April 28, 2022

Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI, the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, "Customers"), will host a webcast at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, April 28, 2022, to report its earnings results for the three months ending March 31, 2022. The call will be conducted by Customers Bancorp Chair & CEO Jay Sidhu, Customers Bancorp President and Customers Bank President & CEO Sam Sidhu, Chief Financial Officer Carla Leibold, and Chief Credit Officer Andrew Bowman.
Register online for the webcast. The live audio webcast, presentation slides and earnings press release will be made available at the Customers Bank Investor Relations webpage.
The first quarter 2022 earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
You may submit questions in advance of the earnings webcast by emailing Communications Director David Patti.
The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.
Corporate Overview
Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with $19.6 billion in assets at December 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bank provides blockchain-based digital payments via the Customers Bank Instant Token™ (CBIT) which allows clients to make real-time payments in US dollars, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
