One80 Intermediaries Deepens Position as Leading Managing General Agent in the Marine Space With Acquisition of Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc.

Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc. is a New York based wholesale broker and program manager specializing in the commercial marine industry.
One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc. (Seacoast). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Established in 1997, Seacoast is a family owned and operated wholesale broker and program manager specializing in commercial marine risks such as commercial fishing vessels, inspected passenger vessels, and uninspected passenger vessels. The firm's production staff is located in the Mid and North Atlantic region as well as the Pacific Northwest. Key lines of business include Hull, Protection and Indemnity, Pollution, and Marine Liabilities.
"I have a longstanding relationship with the team at Seacoast and am thrilled to welcome them onboard," said Christopher L. Pesce, National Programs Practice Leader, One80 Intermediaries. "I have always been extremely impressed with their specialty niche focus on commercial Hull and Protection and Indemnity coverage, as well as their reputation as highly skilled underwriters who provide outstanding service to their brokers and insureds," he continued.
"We are thrilled to join the One80 team. We feel One80 offers a strong cultural fit as it is known for its integrity and deep marine capabilities, and will offer our employees continued stability and growth," said Jane Saliba, Principal at Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc., a division of One80 Intermediaries.
"At Seacoast we place the highest priority on prompt and effective service while maintaining strong relationships with like-minded marine specialist brokers. Joining the One80 team provides the ability to further expand our platform and capabilities to deepen relationships with our brokers and insureds throughout the marine insurance community," said Will Wells, Principal at Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc., a division of One80 Intermediaries.
About One80 Intermediaries
One80 Intermediaries is a privately held firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, professional and personal lines, life insurance, and travel/accident and health coverages. One80 specializes in key industry verticals such as medical stop loss, cannabis captives, alternative risk, warranty coverage and lender-based insurance. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. One80 has offices in more than 40 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005035/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.