One80 Intermediaries Deepens Position as Leading Managing General Agent in the Marine Space With Acquisition of Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc.

Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc. is a New York based wholesale broker and program manager specializing in the commercial marine industry.

One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc. (Seacoast). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 1997, Seacoast is a family owned and operated wholesale broker and program manager specializing in commercial marine risks such as commercial fishing vessels, inspected passenger vessels, and uninspected passenger vessels. The firm's production staff is located in the Mid and North Atlantic region as well as the Pacific Northwest. Key lines of business include Hull, Protection and Indemnity, Pollution, and Marine Liabilities.

"I have a longstanding relationship with the team at Seacoast and am thrilled to welcome them onboard," said Christopher L. Pesce, National Programs Practice Leader, One80 Intermediaries. "I have always been extremely impressed with their specialty niche focus on commercial Hull and Protection and Indemnity coverage, as well as their reputation as highly skilled underwriters who provide outstanding service to their brokers and insureds," he continued.

"We are thrilled to join the One80 team. We feel One80 offers a strong cultural fit as it is known for its integrity and deep marine capabilities, and will offer our employees continued stability and growth," said Jane Saliba, Principal at Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc., a division of One80 Intermediaries.

"At Seacoast we place the highest priority on prompt and effective service while maintaining strong relationships with like-minded marine specialist brokers. Joining the One80 team provides the ability to further expand our platform and capabilities to deepen relationships with our brokers and insureds throughout the marine insurance community," said Will Wells, Principal at Seacoast Specialty Administrators, Inc., a division of One80 Intermediaries.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, professional and personal lines, life insurance, and travel/accident and health coverages. One80 specializes in key industry verticals such as medical stop loss, cannabis captives, alternative risk, warranty coverage and lender-based insurance. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. One80 has offices in more than 40 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com

