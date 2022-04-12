Global Self-balancing Mobility Market Report 2022: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 21.66% to 2027 - Growing R&D on Autonomous Self Balancing Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Self-balancing Mobility Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global self-balancing mobility market to grow with a CAGR of 21.66% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global self-balancing mobility market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on self-balancing mobility market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on self-balancing mobility market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global self-balancing mobility market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global self-balancing mobility market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

Growing demand for self balancing vehicles in urban setup

Growing awareness of environmental benefits of electric vehicles

Restraints

Limited battery life

Opportunities

Growing R&D on autonomous self balancing vehicles

Company Profiles

Inventist, Inc.

Segway, Inc.

Airwheel Holding Limited

Ninebot Inc.

Hangzhou Halsun Technology Co., Ltd.

IPS Electric Unicycle Co.,Limited

HoverRobotix

Freego High-Tech Corporation Limited

Oxboard B.V.

Inmotion Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Self-balancing Mobility Market Highlights

2.2. Self-balancing Mobility Market Projection

2.3. Self-balancing Mobility Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Self-balancing Mobility Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Mobility Type

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Components

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use

3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Self-balancing Mobility Market

4. Self-balancing Mobility Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by Type

5.1. Single Wheeled

5.2. Double Wheeled

6. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by Mobility Type

6.1. Scooter

6.2. Bikes

6.3. Hoverboards

6.4. Others

7. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by Components

7.1. Electric Motor

7.2. Digital Sensors

7.3. Gryroscope

7.4. Control Board

8. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by End Use

8.1. Personal

8.2. Commercial

9. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by Region 2021-2027

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by Type

9.1.2. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by Mobility Type

9.1.3. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by Components

9.1.4. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by End Use

9.1.5. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Self-balancing Mobility Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

