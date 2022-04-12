Global Self-balancing Mobility Market Report 2022: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 21.66% to 2027 - Growing R&D on Autonomous Self Balancing Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Self-balancing Mobility Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global self-balancing mobility market to grow with a CAGR of 21.66% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global self-balancing mobility market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on self-balancing mobility market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on self-balancing mobility market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global self-balancing mobility market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global self-balancing mobility market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
Drivers
- Growing demand for self balancing vehicles in urban setup
- Growing awareness of environmental benefits of electric vehicles
Restraints
- Limited battery life
Opportunities
- Growing R&D on autonomous self balancing vehicles
Company Profiles
- Inventist, Inc.
- Segway, Inc.
- Airwheel Holding Limited
- Ninebot Inc.
- Hangzhou Halsun Technology Co., Ltd.
- IPS Electric Unicycle Co.,Limited
- HoverRobotix
- Freego High-Tech Corporation Limited
- Oxboard B.V.
- Inmotion Technologies Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Self-balancing Mobility Market Highlights
2.2. Self-balancing Mobility Market Projection
2.3. Self-balancing Mobility Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Self-balancing Mobility Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Mobility Type
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Components
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use
3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Self-balancing Mobility Market
4. Self-balancing Mobility Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by Type
5.1. Single Wheeled
5.2. Double Wheeled
6. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by Mobility Type
6.1. Scooter
6.2. Bikes
6.3. Hoverboards
6.4. Others
7. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by Components
7.1. Electric Motor
7.2. Digital Sensors
7.3. Gryroscope
7.4. Control Board
8. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by End Use
8.1. Personal
8.2. Commercial
9. Global Self-balancing Mobility Market by Region 2021-2027
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by Type
9.1.2. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by Mobility Type
9.1.3. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by Components
9.1.4. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by End Use
9.1.5. North America Self-balancing Mobility Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.4. RoW
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Self-balancing Mobility Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kbq9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005721/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.