Global Smart Bathroom Market Report 2022-2027: Opportunities in the Development of Innovative Products by Market Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report predicts the global smart bathroom market to grow with a CAGR of 10.95% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global smart bathroom market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on smart bathroom market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on smart bathroom market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart bathroom market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart bathroom market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

Increasing awareness of smart home technologies

Growing commercial and residential construction projects around the world

Restraints

High cost of maintenance and installation

Opportunities

Development of innovative products by market players

Company Profiles

Kohler Co.

Jacuzzi Brand LLC

MASCO Corporation

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

Jaquar Group

Brilloca Limited

LIXIL Group Corp.

Toto Ltd.

Bradley Corp.

Roca Sanitario, S.A

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Bathroom Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Bathroom Market Projection

2.3. Smart Bathroom Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Smart Bathroom Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Smart Bathroom Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Sales Channel

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Smart Bathroom Market

4. Smart Bathroom Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Smart Bathroom Market by Product Type

5.1. Digital Faucets

5.2. Sensor Taps

5.3. Smart Toilets

5.4. Smart Shower

5.5. Smart Bathtubs

5.6. Others

6. Global Smart Bathroom Market by Sales Channel

6.1. Distributors

6.2. Dealers

6.3. Online

6.4. Others

7. Global Smart Bathroom Market by Application

7.1. Commercial

7.2. Residential

8. Global Smart Bathroom Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Smart Bathroom Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Smart Bathroom Market by Sales Channel

8.1.3. North America Smart Bathroom Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Smart Bathroom Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Bathroom Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

