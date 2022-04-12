Global Veterinary Teleradiology Markets Report 2022-2027: Innovations in Advanced Teleradiology Services & Increasing Animal Health Care Expenditure - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Veterinary Teleradiology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global veterinary teleradiology market to grow with a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global veterinary teleradiology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on veterinary teleradiology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on veterinary teleradiology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global veterinary teleradiology market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global veterinary teleradiology market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

Increasing animal health care expenditure

Increasing domestic, and livestock animal industry

Restraints

High cost of technology

Lack of skilled technicians and radiologists

Opportunities

Innovations in advanced teleradiology services

Company Profiles

Veterinary Imaging Consultations, Inc.

VetRad

VetCT

Lynks Group plc

BluePearl Veterinary Partners

Veterinary Medical Center

Animal Imaging

VEDIM

VICSD Teleradiology Group

Vivid Teleradiology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Veterinary Teleradiology Market Highlights

2.2. Veterinary Teleradiology Market Projection

2.3. Veterinary Teleradiology Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Veterinary Teleradiology Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Modality Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Veterinary Teleradiology Market

4. Veterinary Teleradiology Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market by Service Type

5.1. Emergency Care

5.2. Day Time Coverage

5.3. Second Opinion

5.4. Sub-specialty Reading

6. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market by Modality Type

6.1. X-ray

6.2. Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan

6.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

6.4. Ultrasound Scans

6.5. Nuclear Scan

7. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market by End User

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Pet Clinics

7.3. Veterinary Radiology Centers

8. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Veterinary Teleradiology Market by Service Type

8.1.2. North America Veterinary Teleradiology Market by Modality Type

8.1.3. North America Veterinary Teleradiology Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Veterinary Teleradiology Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

