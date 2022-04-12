Sparkfly and Bojangles Partner to Transform Brand's Personalized Mobile App and Digital Dining Experience

Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company that helps innovative restaurants and merchants unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers, announced today they have been selected by Bojangles to transform the brand's personalized engagement and eClub programs at each of its locations across the country. Sparkfly will help Bojangles integrate the brand's point-of-sale (POS) systems with its offer management platform to connect the entire customer engagement experience. The Charlotte-based quick service restaurant (QSR) brand and its franchisees operate more than 770 restaurants system-wide in 14 states.

Upon completion of the integration, Bojangles' online and in-store POS transactions will be fully integrated and normalized, offering mobile app users a modernized digital customer experience that operates in any location, on any mobile device, or from any computer. The addition of a digital wallet to its mobile app, Bojangles, will streamline the flow of transactional data, enabling the brand to deliver real-time personalized offers in collaboration with their marketing and service cloud platforms, and acquire new customers. Bojangles' new mobile app campaign is expected to officially launch to consumers in May 2022.

"We are excited to partner with Bojangles to help them build a best-in-class mobile app and digital experience for their customers," said Sparkfly Founder and CEO Catherine Tabor. "At our core, we exist to empower QSR brands to be more innovative through a modernized approach to real-time data collection and personalized offers; this 360-degree customer engagement strategy is sure to transform the customer experience and positively impact the overall dining experience."

"Sparkfly will be a great partner for Bojangles as we redefine the way our consumers experience, purchase, and engage with us by enhancing our mobile app and POS ecosystems to deliver a modern and seamless engagement and ordering journey for millions of our customers," said Sergio Perez, Sr. Director of Omnichannel at Bojangles.

Incentive Program

With Sparkfly's offer management capabilities, Bojangles can acquire new customers, collect transactional data, issue personalized offers through any form of media or distribution channel and redeem as part of an online order or through single-scan technology at the POS.

Bojangles Mobile App Campaigns

Through Sparkfly's mobile wallet technology, Bojangles can make all offers available directly to customers in their mobile app, which can be used seamlessly online and via in-app ordering.

In-Restaurant Technology Intelligence

Sparkfly's bi-directional POS integration will power Bojangles's real-time communication of all transactional data to other marketing and analytics technologies, breaking down marketing data silos and establishing a true 360-degree view of their customer.

Frictionless Online Ordering

Sparkfly's Smart Landing Page technology will reduce offer-to-online ordering friction for Bojangles customers, allowing them to redeem an online offer with a single click, reducing cart abandonment. Beyond that, Sparkfly streamlines the brand's promotion capabilities by enabling a single platform that manages all offers being redeemed through the online ordering platform or at the in-store POS.

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Del Taco, Bloomin' Brands, and Great Clips unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real time POS connectivity, offer management and loyalty, mobile loyalty wallets and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate and grow with Sparkfly. Visit Sparkfly.com to learn more.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixins (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 760 system-wide restaurants in 14 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

