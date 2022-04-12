Jeremy Mahoney Joins Alliant Insurance Services in Dallas

Longtime consultant brings strategic focus to Alliant's Employee Benefits Group in Texas amid continued growth
Longtime employee benefits consultant Jeremy Mahoney has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group, where he will employ his strategic focus to support the wide-ranging needs of clients and their employees. The Dallas-based Mahoney joins Alliant amid continued growth in Texas and across its national employee benefits platform.
"As our clients' needs continue to change and evolve, we are dedicated to employing top talent that will go beyond the traditional consulting model and bring a modern, holistic approach to the benefits process," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "Jeremy has the ability to partner with his clients to achieve sound, quantifiable results that add value and promote long-term growth."
Mahoney is a seasoned veteran in the field of employee benefits, highly regarded for forming partnerships with his clients and responding with customized, strategic solutions that safeguard their workforce and set the stage for long-term financial performance. His high level of engagement and ability to serve as a trusted consultant sets him apart as a top performer in his field.
Prior to joining Alliant, Mahoney was Vice President, Employee Benefits with a national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management advisor. He is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, a former Army Ranger, and a former member of the U.S. Army National Guard.
Mahoney can be reached at (214) 226-6966 or at Jeremy.Mahoney@alliant.com.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
