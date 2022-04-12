Las Vegas Homeowners Save Over $1 Million with Service Line Warranty Program

Newly Renewed Program with City Adds New Features

Owning a home is part of the American dream, and certainly something people throughout Las Vegas enjoy. Homeownership often comes with the gamble of unexpected repair emergencies, which is why the City of Las Vegas partnered with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) in 2017. Since the launch of the five-year partnership, the SLWA program has saved Las Vegas homeowners more than $1 million in repair costs. That's why today, Las Vegas and SLWA are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership through at least 2027.

"The City of Las Vegas is looking out for its homeowners by providing these peace-of-mind plans that help them prepare financially for what can often be a very expensive home repair," said Tom Rusin, CEO, HomeServe North America. "We're thrilled to see how successful the program has been for city residents. A savings of over $1 million is a fantastic start, but we know it will only continue over the next 5 years in our renewed partnership."

Homeowners who enroll in SLWA plans don't have to roll the dice when it comes to covering the cost of expensive home repair emergencies. SLWA plans provide Las Vegas residents affordable coverage when they need repairs to their sewer service lines. As part of the partnership renewal, homeowners in Las Vegas now have access to two additional plans that cover in-home plumbing and water heaters.

Once enrolled in a no-deductible, optional plan, when a covered problem arises for a participating resident, SLWA arranges for local, highly rated qualified contractors to complete the repair quickly. Many homeowners are unaware that they are financially responsible for repairing sewer lines on their property, and repairs like this are usually not covered under standard homeowner's insurance.

Since the launch of the program in Las Vegas, more than 12,300 homeowners have enrolled in the SLWA program. About one out of six of those participants have used the service to fix a needed repair, resulting in over $1.3M in total savings for them.

The renewal comes after numerous Service Line Warranties of America customers in the city of Las Vegas have expressed their satisfaction with the offering:

Sandra, "This is the absolute best warranty company I've ever had, and I'm counting car warranties, electronic warranties, all of them. You make the call, file a claim quickly and easily with a real person, not a robot, and are dispatched a local pro quickly and efficiently. Don't hesitate, just get this warranty."

Tina, "First time I've used the service that I've had for many years. Quick and easy. So glad I have Service Line Warranty."

Jume, "Excellent service all around. Showed up on time and addressed the problem at hand quickly. They went above and beyond to help me fix my problem. I will definitely be using this company again in the future!"

Robert, "The plumber was here within a half hour of me calling. He provided excellent service, fixed the leak and put my grass back in place. I was very happy with the service I received"

The newly offered Interior Plumbing and Drainage coverage plan will cover repair or replacement of blocked or leaking interior water supply and drainage system pipes that carry fresh or drinkable water and wastewater. The plan includes unlimited service calls, costing $9.49 per month. The Water Heater coverage plan will cover the repair or replacement of a home's broken or failed electric, natural gas, or propane water heater. This plan also includes unlimited calls and costs $8.99 per month. Homeowners can select any or all three of the plans from SLWA, which can be paid monthly.

Current SLWA customers who are interested in the new plan offerings, or Las Vegas residents who are interested in enrolling in any of the available plans, can visit www.slwofa.com or call 866-922-9006 for more information.

