Vida Health Founder and CEO Stephanie Tilenius to Participate at William Blair Healthcare Innovators Conference

Stephanie will take part in a session on employer-sponsored healthcare.

Vida Health, a leader in virtual whole health chronic care, today announced that its founder and CEO Stephanie Tilenius will be participating at William Blair Healthcare Innovators Conference on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Stephanie will be participating in the 11:15 am – 12:15 pm CT session on how employers can provide high quality healthcare, while seeking to contain costs. The session is being moderated by Ed Nakayama and Steve Tole from William Blair Investment Banking with additional session participants including:

Chris Miller, CEO, Everside Health

Robin Glass, President, Included Health

Jeff Wells, CEO, Marathon Health

Alyson Watson, CEO, Modern Health

Vida has full-stack virtual healthcare solutions for chronic physical and mental health conditions in both English and Spanish and serves members in all 50 states. Vida's clients include employers like Boeing, Visa, Cisco, and eBay, along with some of the country's largest health plans like Centene, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Vida has proven clinical outcomes across a range of conditions, including diabetes, depression, hypertension, anxiety, and weight loss. Vida is the only virtual chronic care solution in its class to guarantee outcomes through a value-based pricing structure that puts 100% of Vida's fees at risk for both mental and physical chronic outcomes.

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a virtual care company intentionally designed to treat mental and physical conditions together. Vida's clinically validated approach combines an AI-powered, personalized mobile app experience with a national network of high-quality providers who work in a high-touch, care team model that maximizes engagement, outcomes, and savings. Vida's app offers video sessions, asynchronous messaging, and digital content and programs to help people prevent and manage chronic conditions — like diabetes and hypertension — and the mental conditions that accompany them — like stress, depression, and anxiety. Some of America's largest employers and health plans trust Vida's whole health offering. Learn more at www.Vida.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005551/en/