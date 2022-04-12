Vida Health Founder and CEO Stephanie Tilenius to Participate at William Blair Healthcare Innovators Conference

Stephanie will take part in a session on employer-sponsored healthcare.
Vida Health, a leader in virtual whole health chronic care, today announced that its founder and CEO Stephanie Tilenius will be participating at William Blair Healthcare Innovators Conference on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Stephanie will be participating in the 11:15 am – 12:15 pm CT session on how employers can provide high quality healthcare, while seeking to contain costs. The session is being moderated by Ed Nakayama and Steve Tole from William Blair Investment Banking with additional session participants including:
- Chris Miller, CEO, Everside Health
- Robin Glass, President, Included Health
- Jeff Wells, CEO, Marathon Health
- Alyson Watson, CEO, Modern Health
Vida has full-stack virtual healthcare solutions for chronic physical and mental health conditions in both English and Spanish and serves members in all 50 states. Vida's clients include employers like Boeing, Visa, Cisco, and eBay, along with some of the country's largest health plans like Centene, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Vida has proven clinical outcomes across a range of conditions, including diabetes, depression, hypertension, anxiety, and weight loss. Vida is the only virtual chronic care solution in its class to guarantee outcomes through a value-based pricing structure that puts 100% of Vida's fees at risk for both mental and physical chronic outcomes.
About Vida Health
Vida Health is a virtual care company intentionally designed to treat mental and physical conditions together. Vida's clinically validated approach combines an AI-powered, personalized mobile app experience with a national network of high-quality providers who work in a high-touch, care team model that maximizes engagement, outcomes, and savings. Vida's app offers video sessions, asynchronous messaging, and digital content and programs to help people prevent and manage chronic conditions — like diabetes and hypertension — and the mental conditions that accompany them — like stress, depression, and anxiety. Some of America's largest employers and health plans trust Vida's whole health offering. Learn more at www.Vida.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005551/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.