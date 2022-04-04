2022 Comparably Awards Recognize DataArt for Best Company Outlook and Best Company to Work for in New York Metro Area Based on Employee Surveys

This week, Comparably, a global workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, announced that DataArt has been included on its annual list recognizing large companies with the best company outlook for 2022, as well as the list of the best companies to work for in the New York metro area, according to employees.

Based solely on employee feedback provided directly to Comparably, the rankings were determined by ratings in several key areas, including the following core culture metrics: compensation, perks and benefits, work-life balance, professional development, career opportunities, feelings about the culture, coworkers, leadership, and overall feelings of happiness, pride, and the company outlook.

As Jason Nazar, the CEO of Comparably, told Business Insider: "After analyzing millions of ratings on tens of thousands of companies, we identified the top large and small companies that, according to employees, have the most optimistic outlook for the year ahead."

"In today's Great Resignation era, companies need to ensure they're great places to work. We're thrilled to be recognized by Comparably as we consider the employee experience our highest priority. We are now 6000+ people strong and more global than ever, we continue to execute well thanks to our people-centered corporate culture, and we forever owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees," said Alexei Miller, Managing Director of DataArt.

Among other Comparably achievements, DataArt was recognized among Best Engineering Teams, Best Product/Design Teams, and Best HR Team.

To learn about DataArt's previous awards and recognition, please see the Industry Recognition section on this page: https://www.dataart.com/company/about-us/

DataArt is always hiring in various departments. To learn more and become part of DataArt's company culture, please visit our careers page: https://www.dataart.com/about-dataart/careers

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005518/en/