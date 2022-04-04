Homrich Berg Acquires $1.5B RIA Oakbridge Partners

$11B Atlanta-based RIA brings on new local team, 5 principals

Homrich Berg (HB) is pleased to announce that the firm is expanding its presence in metro Atlanta with the addition of Oakbridge Partners, a $1.5 billion RIA based in Buckhead. When the deal closes, the combined assets under management are expected to be over $13 billion, building on HB's position as the largest fee-only fiduciary wealth management firm in Atlanta. The deal is expected to close at the end of May.

Warren Wick II, CFP®, CPA, William Cohen, JD, LLM, Jennifer Storey, CFP®, Eric Toole, CFP®, and Brandon Downs, CFP® will join the firm as Principals along with the rest of the team from Oakbridge Partners. The team brings a combined 100+ years of wealth management experience, adding depth to Homrich Berg's expertise across a wide range of planning and investments issues.

Oakbridge Partners was founded in 1974 and, like Homrich Berg, is one of the oldest fee-only fiduciary wealth management firms in the Southeast. The move to join HB came as the firm had identified the need for greater infrastructure and resources to serve its client base as it continued to grow rapidly. As the largest independent fee-only wealth management RIA in Atlanta, HB provides the internal resources, executive management, private investments, and technology platform to allow the Oakbridge advisors to focus on clients and offer them an enhanced client experience.

"For us, every firm that joins HB must be a cultural fit and hold a strong belief in serving clients the way that we do by putting planning first," says Thomas Carroll, president at Homrich Berg, who worked with both Toole and Downs previously. "With aligned firm philosophies and talent, we feel confident that the new team will be a seamless extension of our firm as we expand our strong presence in Atlanta."

"We hit a critical point in our growth and had to make an important decision to either add infrastructure – including management, investment solutions, and technology – or to partner with a firm with those capabilities," says Oakbridge principal William Cohen. "We have great respect for what our friends down the road at HB have built, and are excited to join the firm and be part of the firm's growth trajectory in the Southeast."

The Oakbridge Partners advisors serve more than 480 households across 19 different states. The advisor team includes a talented group of younger associates and client service operations leaders. The team will remain in its current office near HB's Buckhead office until Homrich Berg's current office expansion project at Three Alliance Center is complete in 2023.

Homrich Berg

Founded in 1989, Atlanta-based Homrich Berg is a national independent wealth management firm that provides fiduciary, fee-only investment management and financial planning services, serving as the leader of the financial team for our clients, including high-net-worth individuals, families and not-for-profits. Homrich Berg manages over $10 billion for more than 2,000 family relationships nationwide.

