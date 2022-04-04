The Worldwide Supply Chain Management Industry is Expected to Grow to $41.7 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Supply chain management Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Mode of Delivery, By Technology, By End-use, and By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SCM market size is expected to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 41.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%

Supply chain management (SCM) is a critical aspect of the healthcare industry that necessitates strategic material management and distribution systems in order to reduce costs and improve efficiency while providing high-quality patient care. In the healthcare industry, supply chain systems ensure that drugs, surgical kits, and medical devices are delivered to the right location at the right time. Medical products are distributed in a well-run value chain system, resulting in high-quality patient care.

Drivers:

Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions, the prevalence of funds from organisations, rising pressure on healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency, an increase in the number of unique device identification (UDI) initiatives by the FDA, and rising drug counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the factors that will likely accelerate the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the widespread use of mobile-based solutions, as well as the adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics, as well as block chain management, will boost various opportunities, resulting in the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

The healthcare supply chain management market's growth will be hampered by high maintenance and implementation costs during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19

As businesses look to explore options for shifting their operations to cope with supply disruptions, movement restrictions, and office closures, the current COVID-19 crisis is paving the way for digital transformation. In the post-COVID-19 period, digital technologies and technology-based business models are expected to play a key role in helping companies improve the resilience of their global supply chains. Working remotely has been demonstrated across a wide range of businesses, domains, and industries as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Outlook

Software

Hardware

Barcodes

RFID Tags

Services

By Mode of Delivery

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

By Technology

Barcode

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

By End-use Outlook

Healthcare Manufacturers

Healthcare Providers

Distributors

Logistics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

