2022 Report on Development Trends and Key Issues for 5G - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Development Trends and Key Issues for 5G in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As of November 2021, there were 469 telecom operators from 140 countries/regions invested in 5G, 182 telecoms from 73 countries/regions of which launched their own commercial 5G services.
China, with the largest 5G subscriber base so far, had 667 million 5G users as of October 31, 2021. Amid the race to 5G, countries around the world have been investing in 5G, which has brought new opportunities and challenges for the ICT industry. This report provides an overview of global 5G commercialization plans of telecom operators and examines two key trends towards the 5G era.
List of Topics
- Development of the global 5G market has highlighted, touching on 5G commercialization plans of global telecom operators and the deployment of O-RAN networks
- Development of 5G trends worldwide has highlighted, touching on transformation of network architecture towards 5G and two major trends associated with new 5G SA (Standalone) industrial applications and cloud service providers' position vis-a-vis telecom operators
Key Topics Covered:
- Global 5G Market Development
- Global 5G Development Trends
- Conclusion
