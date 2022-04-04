ñol

Global Microscopy Market to 2027 - Featuring Carl Zeiss, Danaher and Olympus Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
April 4, 2022 7:08 AM | 4 min read

The "Global Microscopy Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Type, By End User, By Application, and By Region and Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microscopy market size was valued at USD 6.31 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.39 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Carl Zeiss (Germany)
  • Danaher Corporation (US)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
  • Nikon (Japan)
  • Bruker Corporation (US)
  • Olympus (Japan)
  • Oxford Instruments (UK)
  • JEOL (Japan)
  • Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan).

Microscopy is a branch of technical science that entails looking at, magnifying, and investigating objects that are too small to see with the naked eye. Electron, optical, and scanning probe microscopy are the three types of microscopy. It is defined as the science of using microscopes to examine the structure, properties, and nature of an object. A microscope is essential in chemical and biological research. It is widely used in research institutes, life science institutes, and the semiconductor industry. Microscopy is the technical field of using microscopes to examine items and regions of objects that are not visible to the naked eye or are within the resolution range of the average human eye. Optical, electron, and scanning probe microscopy are the three types of microscopy.

Drivers:

Microscopy's development to support research activities is driving up product demand. Some of the major factors influencing the global Microscopy Market's growth include increased demand for electron microscopes in semiconductors and microelectronics, adoption of electron microscopy in the field of healthcare and life science, and rise in demand due to advancements in electron microscopes.

Restraints:

The market's growth is hampered by the high initial investment, which prevents small and medium-sized businesses from adopting it. Increased R&D activities in the automotive sector, on the other hand, are expected to provide a lucrative expansion opportunity for the Microscopy Market. A scanning electron microscope is used in the semiconductor industry to check the quality of components and devices made according to industry standards.

Impact of Covid-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on various businesses and industries around the world, drastically lowering their revenue scales and market shares. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, however, the market was among the moderately affected markets. Disruptions in the supply chain and raw materials, as well as a reduced workforce and strict lockdown regulations, all had a negative impact on the market. Increased experiments in life sciences and R&Ds, on the other hand, had created a profitable opportunity for the market to recover from the impact.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

  • Optical Microscopes
  • Confocal Microscopes
  • Stereo Microscopes
  • Digital Microscopes
  • Compound Microscopes
  • Other Optical Microscopes
  • Electron Microscopes
  • Scanning electron Microscopes
  • Transmission electron Microscopes
  • Scanning Probe Microscopes
  • Atomic Force Microscopes
  • Scanning Tunneling Microscopes

By Type

  • Microscopes
  • Accessories
  • Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes
  • Other Microscopes

By End User

  • Industries
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Other End Users

By Application

  • Semiconductors
  • Life Sciences
  • Materials Science
  • Other Applications

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Microscopy Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?
  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toi1li

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

