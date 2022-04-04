2022 Insights on Trends to Watch in Wealth Management - Players Include UBS, HSBC and Citibank - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Trends to Watch in Wealth Management 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the publisher's Wealth Management team consider the key trends and themes that will shape the global wealth industry over the course of 2022. These include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the shift to digital channels, consolidation within the industry, and ESG considerations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on it has reshaped business on so many levels, with wealth management suffering ups and down along with the wider economy. Slowing growth, inflation, industry consolidation, greater concern for ESG principles, and a shift towards greater use of technology in the personalization of wealth management offerings were all important trends before the pandemic, but in many cases have been accentuated as a result of it.
Scope
- Wealth markets around the world are expected to cool in 2022 after the recovery-driven growth of 2021, supported by large-scale government spending and very loose monetary policy.
- While declining as a business concern or opportunity, the pandemic will cause significant disruption to normal economic patterns until it becomes sufficiently endemic across a large enough part of the world that control measures are not required to manage its impact on health systems.
- Expect more consolidation in key markets such as asset management and digital wealth management (such as robo-advisors), as well as in fragmented slow growth markets such as the Swiss private bank scene.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Slowing Growth
- Inflation
- COVID-19
- Digital Channels
- Consolidation
- ESG
- Appendix
