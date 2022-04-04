General Atlantic Opens Office in Tel Aviv

Firm has made eight growth equity investments in Israel since 2019

General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity investor, announced today that it has opened a new office in Tel Aviv. The new location expands the firm's geographic footprint into the Middle East and enables General Atlantic to strengthen its presence in the highly entrepreneurial Israeli ecosystem.

General Atlantic sees significant opportunity in Israel and has invested over $750 million in eight high-growth tech companies in the country since 2019, with six of those eight investments taking place in roughly the past year. With an on-the-ground presence in Tel Aviv, the firm plans to deepen its local network and further engage in the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem to identify high-growth, early-stage investment targets in the tech sector.

Bill Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic, commented: "General Atlantic is proud to establish a local presence in Israel, a market that stands out as a hub of global entrepreneurship and digital transformation. We look forward to growing our team on the ground and deepening our partnerships within the vibrant community of Israeli founders."

Anton Levy, Co-President, Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Investing at General Atlantic, commented: "Israel's cutting-edge technology sector is underpinned by a culture of innovation and dynamism, and we are thrilled to be establishing an official base here. We believe there is significant opportunity to support and scale the country's next generation of growth companies as they evolve into large enterprises capable of expansion and disruption at the global level."

Alex Crisses, Managing Director, Global Head of New Investment Sourcing and Co-Head of Emerging Growth, continued: "With an expanded presence in the Israeli network, we plan to accelerate our sourcing and investing efforts in the region. We view General Atlantic's growth capital platform as well-suited to support the needs of entrepreneurs navigating Israel's transition from start-up to scale-up nation."

General Atlantic's existing investments in the region include AppsFlyer, a company which uses analytics solutions to help marketers to grow their businesses; Atera, an IT management company helping businesses adapt to a remote working model; Fireblocks, an all-in-one platform to store, transfer and issue digital assets; Hibob, a platform which helps midsize businesses modernize their HR practices; Riskified, a company that specializes in preventing payment fraud on e-commerce sites; Transmit Security, a cybersecurity company which facilitates passwordless authentication; Vast Data, a software-defined, next-generation flash storage and data infrastructure company; and Zoomin, a leading provider of knowledge orchestration solutions. Tel Aviv marks General Atlantic's fifteenth office worldwide.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 445 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector-specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic currently has over $84 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of December 31, 2021, and more than 215 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.

