Shipwell's Transportation Management System Has the Recipe for Success This Produce Season

With integrated end-to-end visibility and premium carrier network, Shipwell's TMS solution will enable companies to successfully navigate this season's unique challenges

Capacity is scarce and expensive during the high-volume shipping produce season: Trucks are hard to find and costly

Adopting Shipwell's solution enables companies to attain 98% on-time performance rates and reduce claims

Shipwell, an industry-leader in cloud-based shipping and logistics, announced today that it is providing shippers the tools needed to successfully navigate this year's hectic produce season. With a native end-to-end visibility and premium carrier network, Shipwell's TMS solution will enable companies to successfully navigate this season's unique challenges by, for example, granting instant access to premium and reliable capacity options across modes from full truckload and less than truckload.

Capacity is particularly scarce and expensive during the high-volume shipping produce season. The ongoing driver shortage and supply chain snarls that have plagued the industry for over two years now contribute to the challenges, but this season brings its own hazards. Added disruption caused by rising fuel prices and the need for more trucks during produce season routinely causes a shortage of trucks for carrying other types of freight — placing excess burden throughout the supply chain.

"Shipwell's advanced TMS solution is the perfect recipe to solve your capacity challenges during produce season," said Shipwell Co-Founder and CEO Greg Price. "Quickly seeing and resolving these issues is imperative. Ensuring capacity is secured and shipments arriving on time requires visibility, as well as the ability to proactively manage and resolve delays across supply chains. Customers who leverage our TMS solution have seen a 98% on-time performance."

Shipwell's integrated premium capacity network, which comprises 850,000 drivers, gives instant access FTL- and LTL-capacity options, as well as parcel and drayage, stretching across the entire country to ensure shipments get out on time and on budget. Customers also gain instant access to a nationwide network of over 2 million reliable electronic-logging-device (ELD) connected units.

Produce season further exacerbates an already existing challenge within supply chain management: obtaining capacity at reasonable rates. Shippers also need to manage elevated customer expectations while navigating delays caused by an increase in road traffic, natural disasters and inclement weather.

Austin-based Marcus Technologies, which manages the transportation of protein, had been mired in a manual process to book customer freight. Upon becoming a Shipwell customer, Marcus Technologies was able to automate that task and deliver better customer service. As a result, claims fell by 50%, and within six months, shipping costs dropped 16.4%.

"I used to spend the majority of my day writing emails and on the phone with vendors, but now Shipwell has allowed me to focus on higher-level projects," said Abiel Venezuela, a Marcus Technologies logistics manager. "It's been a life changer."

Shipwell will soon announce two new products during this high-impact season to further demonstrate the holistic nature of the company's TMS solution.

Shipwell is transforming the supply chain industry with a cloud-based, all-in-one shipping solution that scales with the clients' business. From order management to financial reconciliation, Shipwell's solution saves time, reduces cost and optimizes the shipping experience throughout the entire supply chain. Shipwell's customers have been able to save costs and transform their supply chain with insights that streamline the process from the first to the final mile.

In a world where shipping expectations and complexity are greater than ever, Shipwell is on a mission to empower supply chain efficiency at scale across every company size, stage, and industry. Supply chain solutions today are highly disconnected, rigid, and difficult to use, but Shipwell is disrupting the status quo. Our solution combines everything our customers need in a comprehensive platform that adapts as the market and business demands change, so they can effectively manage the entire process in one place and never have to rip and replace. Shipwell is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a leader in shipping and logistics, including Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS, Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startup, and was named fourth fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

