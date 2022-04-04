Advanced Energy to Acquire SL Power

SL Power adds a complementary portfolio of power conversion products and solutions for medical and advanced industrial applications

Advanced Energy AEIS – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SL Power Electronics Corporation, a leading provider of customized power solutions for medical and advanced industrial applications, from Steel Partners Holdings L.P. SPLP. The acquisition expands Advanced Energy's medical power solution offerings by adding a complementary portfolio of products and improves its ability to meet the growing needs of industrial and medical customers.

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, SL Power is a leading supplier of power conversion solutions for medical and advanced industrial applications. With more than 60 years of experience in the power industry, SL Power offers leading medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an extensive portfolio of standard, modified standard and custom solutions with superior performance that meet the stringent requirements of mission critical applications.

"The addition of SL Power expands our offerings for industrial and medical applications," said Steve Kelley, President and CEO of Advanced Energy. "I believe SL Power's strong customer base, complementary product portfolio, and highly skilled team make it an ideal fit for Advanced Energy."

Strategic Benefits

Expands AE's addressable market in industrial and medical power supplies by over $400 million.

Complements AE's medical portfolio with low operating power, low emission (EMI/EMC) power supplies designed for use in FDA-certified Class-II and Class-III medical equipment.

Broadens AE's reach in advanced industrial applications, including specialty lighting and test and measurement.

Delivers significant potential revenue and cost synergies by creating cross-selling opportunities and integrating SL Power into AE's operations.

Enhances AE's core competency in power conversion technologies.

Expected to be accretive to non-GAAP 2022 earnings.

Terms of the Definitive Agreement

Pursuant to the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement, AE will pay a base purchase price of $144.5 million, on a cash-free, debt-free basis and subject to a customary adjustment for working capital as of the closing. Advanced Energy expects to finance the transaction with currently available cash.

For its fiscal year ending December 2021, SL Power generated $66.0 million in revenue.

The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of Advanced Energy. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Advanced Energy is advised in the transaction by Evercore as exclusive financial advisor and Foley & Lardner LLP as legal counsel.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy AEIS is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. Advanced Energy is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

