Global Chelating Agents Market Outlook to 2027 - Featuring BASF, Kemira Oyj and Lanxess Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Factors like the increasing use of Chelating Agents in the paper & pulp industry, which can lower the bleaching costs, are expected to drive the global market. Further, in the water treatment, the Chelating Agent is used to control hardness ions such as Mg+2 and Ca+2 in water, which are projected to drive the global market. Furthermore, in agrochemicals, Chelating Agents can compete for binding sites in the soil, which is expected to drive market growth. However, Chelating agents can disrupt metal speciation and alter metal bioavailability. Their presence at high concentrations can cause metals to remobilize from sediments and aquifers, posing a threat to groundwater and drinking water are expected to hinder the global market growth.

Chelating Agent is used in the paper & pulp industry in bleaching utilize oxygen-based chemicals such as peroxide, ozone, peracids, and oxygen. Chelation therapy is an antidote for mercury, arsenic, and lead poisoning in water treatment. It is used in the agrochemicals and textile industries, and it reduces blood and tissue levels of harmful heavy metals in the pharmaceutical industry. EDTA is a chelating agent used in the food industry as a chemical preservative. Tetrasodium EDTA and tetrahydroxypropyl ethylenediamine is the most common chelating agent found in cosmetic formulations.

The Paper & Pulp Industry is the most vital consumer of Chelating Agent and is projected to drive the Global Market. In pulp bleaching sequences, oxygen-based bleaching chemicals are used as the chelating agent. In an activated sludge plant, the mass balances and degradation of the pulp and paper industry's two most commonly used chelating agents are EDTA and DTPA, making the Global Market for Chelating Agent is bound to rise.

According to International Paper Company, capital spending in 2020 was approximately USD 751 million and is expected to be around USD 800 million in 2021. In the United States, in 2020, the Company operated 27 pulp, paper, and packaging mills, 162 converting and packaging plants, 16 recycling plants, and three bag facilities. Chelates are especially significant in treating mechanical pulps, where heavy ions in the lignin reduce the bleaching efficacy. Chelates are applied independently and mixed with sodium hydrosulfite bleaching agents in mechanical pulping, the demand for the industry shoots, thus driving the Global Chelating Agent Industry. Therefore the mentioned use of Chelating Agents in the Paper & Pulp Industry is expected to grow and drive the overall market in the future.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leader in the production and consumption of Chelating Agents, with most of the consumption in countries like China and India. With the growing population, the demand for Chelating Agent in the paper & pulp industry is increasing, which helps to increase the efficiency and durability of the bleaching agents and to achieve higher brightness levels, thus driving the global Chelating Agent market. The demand for Chelating Agents is increasing in the water treatment industry. Chelating Agents convert metal ions into a chemically and biochemically inert form that can be excreted, driving the need for Chelating Agents in the Global Market.

