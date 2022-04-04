LL Flooring Opens Seven New Stores to Start 2022, Offering Design Expertise and a Wide Assortment of Beautiful Floor Styles

The Company's newest stores in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Wisconsin feature a team of flooring experts and Design Centers to guide the flooring selection journey

LL Flooring LL, one of the nation's largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience from inspiration to installation, announced the opening of seven new stores during the first quarter of 2022, January–March. The new stores opened in Burlington, North Carolina; Framingham, Massachusetts; Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; Muncie, Indiana; Rapid City, South Dakota; St. Augustine, Florida, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The new locations bring LL Flooring's national retail footprint to 431 stores.

"Our new stores exemplify our commitment to provide an engaging shopping experience led by design-focused flooring experts who can guide both retail customers and Pros to find the ideal flooring for their project," said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. "It's always an honor to join a new community and become a resource to help people find just the right floor to match their vision."

The new stores feature a team of flooring experts to help guide retail customers and Pros throughout their flooring journey. LL Flooring's retail locations display a wide sampling of the Company's 500-plus offerings presented through large sample boards, including waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, porcelain tile, bamboo and cork. Each store is stocked with inventory available for immediate delivery. Customers can also view our quality on-trend flooring assortment and order free samples online at LLFlooring.com.

The new stores also include Design Centers, which provide video capability where store associates can collaborate with customers to find the best floor for any vision or project and envision how it will look using the Picture It floor visualizer. This online tool allows customers to upload a photo of any room and select from hundreds of LL floors to preview how floors will look in their space.

In addition to supporting the Pro and the DIYer, LL Flooring's team of experts are ready to take care of customers who want a full-service solution by arranging for professional installation by independent contractors. Installation services include a comprehensive assessment and measurement for customers and full installation with LL's molding and matching stair treads.

The new stores are located at the following addresses:

Burlington, North Carolina: 1809 S Church Street, Grove Park Plaza

Framingham, Massachusetts: 235 Old Connecticut Path, Stop & Shop Center

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin: 15086 Appleton Avenue, Falls Plaza I

Muncie, Indiana: 1515 West McGalliard Road, Northwest Plaza Shopping Center

Rapid City, South Dakota: 2255 Haines Avenue, Suite 300, Haines Shopping Center

St. Augustine, Florida: 330 Cobblestone Drive, Cobblestone Village Shopping Center

Tuscaloosa, AL: 3305 McFarland Boulevard East

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 430 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, Pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

