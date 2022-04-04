2021 Thematic Research into the Impact of Brexit on Retail - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Impact of Brexit on Retail - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the retail, consumer and regulatory trends post-Brexit along with a discussion on changes in the retail industry. The report goes on to discuss trade agreements made in response to Brexit as well as the impact on the retail value chain and players.
Brexit has significantly impacted consumers and retailers operating in the UK and the EU in a myriad of ways, including trade tariffs, movement of goods, changes in the labor market, and general repercussions relating to consumer attitudes and buying behavior across the region.
Companies Mentioned
- ASOS
- Dixons Carphone
- H&M
- JD sports
- The John Lewis Partnership
- Marks & Spencer
- Morrisons
- Tesco
Scope
- After months of negotiations, the UK and EU managed to agree on a deal that would determine their relationship going forward, which came into effect at 11pm on 31 December 2020, following a transition period (sometimes called an implementation period) that allowed discussions of new negotiations between the UK and the EU. Brexit will also provide fresh opportunities for retailers to consider and explore. there are still a lot of unknowns around Brexit's impact on the retail landscape, with a lot of moving parts. The biggest shift will be in the administration and paperwork, such as new customs and 'proof of origins' declarations. While the largest retailers should be able to ultimately absorb these new ways of operating relatively easily, it will prove a much more noticeable burden for smaller companies.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an understand of the impact of Brexit on the retail landscape, in regulations, for retailers and brand owners.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Players
- Thematic briefing
- Trends
- Industry analysis
- Timeline
- Trade agreements in effect
- Value chain
- Companies
- Further reading
- Thematic research methodology
- About the Analyst
- Contact Information
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxqyfy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005484/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.