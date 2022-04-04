ñol

Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Markets Outlook 2021-2022 & 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
April 4, 2022 6:25 AM | 4 min read

The "Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Outlook 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fill finish manufacturing market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 15830 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of more than USD 5760 Million in the year 2021, growing with a CAGR of 10.70% over the forecast period, 2022 - 2031

Factors such as the rising advancements in the field of drug delivery systems, followed by the surge in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Moreover, factors such as the surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and the rising research and developments in the field of advanced pharmaceutical drugs, are projected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Findings

  • By the end of 2031, the single-chamber prefilled syringes segment is anticipated to generate the largest revenue of around USD 11230 Million, up from a revenue of near to USD 4140 Million in the year 2021.
  • By the end of 2031, the market in Europe is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 6000 Million, up from a revenue of about USD 2420 Million in the year 2021.

Some of the prominent industry leaders included are

  • Becton
  • Dickinson and Company
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Catalent Inc.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Medefil Inc.
  • SCHOTT AG
  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
  • MedXL Inc.
  • NIPRO Corporation
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Taisei Kako Ltd.
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition

1.1. Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

4. Executive Summary - Fill Finish Manufacturing Market

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Trends

6. Key Market Opportunities

7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

9. Industry Risk Analysis

10. Pricing Analysis

11. Value Chain Analysis

12. Design Analysis of Pre-Filled Syringe

13. Product Feature Analysis

14. Industry Growth Outlook

15. Competitive Positioning

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021

16.2. Competitive Benchmarking

16.3. Company Profiles

17. Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market 2021-2031

17.1. Market Overview

17.2. By Value (USD Million)

17.3. Segmentation Analysis

17.3.1. By Design

17.3.1.1. Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringe

17.3.1.2. Dual-Chamber Prefilled Syringe

17.3.1.3. Customized Prefilled Syringe

17.3.2. By Usability Type

17.3.2.1. Disposable

17.3.2.2. Reusable

17.3.3. By Packaging Type

17.3.3.1. Glass Prefilled Syringes

17.3.3.2. Plastic Prefilled Syringes

17.3.4. By Applications

17.3.4.1. Diabetes

17.3.4.2. Anaphylaxis

17.3.4.3. Rheumatoid Arthritis

17.3.4.4. Vaccine

17.3.4.5. Biopharmacy

17.3.4.6. Antithrombotic

17.3.4.7. Others

17.3.5. By Combination Products

17.3.5.1. Single Entity Combination Products

17.3.5.2. Co-Packaged Combination Products

17.3.5.3. Cross-Labeled Combination Products

17.3.6. By End-User

17.3.6.1. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

17.3.6.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies

17.3.6.3. Pharmaceutical Companies

17.3.7. By Region

17.3.7.1. North America

17.3.7.2. Europe

17.3.7.3. Asia Pacific

17.3.7.4. Latin America

17.3.7.5. Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dr26nk

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

