The Worldwide Generic Drugs Industry is Projected to Reach $507.8 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Generic Drugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Generic Drugs estimated at US$365.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$507.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.
Small-Molecule Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$325.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biosimilars segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.7% share of the global Generic Drugs market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $91.2 Billion by 2026
The Generic Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$91.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Apotex Inc.
- ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Baxter International Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Endo International plc
- Fresenius Kabi
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Hospira
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis International AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC
- STADA Arzneimittel AG
- Sun Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Generic Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
- Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
- These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
- A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Patent Expiries Set to Widen the Addressable Market for Generic Drugs
- Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs in the US: 2020-2022
- Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Demand for Generic Drugs
- Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Generics
- Small Molecule Generics Represent the Dominant Segment
- Increasing Demand for Biosimilars, Driven by Patent Expiry of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs
- Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe
- Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues
- Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication
- Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets
- Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of February 2021)
- Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of January 2021)
- Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Generic Drugs
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Generic Drugs
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Generic Drugs
- Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5psrd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005482/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.