The Worldwide Generic Drugs Industry is Projected to Reach $507.8 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Generic Drugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Generic Drugs estimated at US$365.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$507.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.

Small-Molecule Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$325.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biosimilars segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.7% share of the global Generic Drugs market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $91.2 Billion by 2026

The Generic Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$91.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Apotex Inc.

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

AstraZeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo International plc

Fresenius Kabi

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Hospira

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sandoz International GmbH

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Sun Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Generic Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Patent Expiries Set to Widen the Addressable Market for Generic Drugs

Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs in the US: 2020-2022

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Demand for Generic Drugs

Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Generics

Small Molecule Generics Represent the Dominant Segment

Increasing Demand for Biosimilars, Driven by Patent Expiry of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of February 2021)

Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of January 2021)

Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Generic Drugs

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Generic Drugs

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Generic Drugs

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5psrd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005482/en/