Insights on the Telecom API Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ALE International SAS, Apigee and BICS Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom API estimated at US$170.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$435.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period.

SMS, MMS & RCS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17% CAGR to reach US$169.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IVR/Voice Store & Voice Control segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Telecom API market.

Messaging API represents a key segment, driven by widespread adoption of RCS and SMS services that make use of messaging APIs. The RCS, SMS and MMS API enables contacts management, delivery of bulk SMS, receiving of incoming SMS, and activates transactional OTPs and updates. The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) API is also expected to witness strong growth led by the increasing strength of call centers, particularly in developing countries.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $58.5 Billion by 2026

The Telecom API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$58.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 15% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$65.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a key market for telecom APIs, owing to the widespread adoption of technology in the region. Moreover, major technological advancements in the telecom and communications sectors arise from the region owing to the presence of technology majors including Google, AT&T, and Broadcom among others.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Telecom API - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Mobility Initiatives Jacking Up API Market

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

API Adoption to Aid Covid-19 Tracking

An Introduction to Telecom Application Programming Interface (API)

The Digital Revolution

The Business Potential

APIs Monetize Network Assets

Telecom API and AI

Opportunities with 5G

APIs - An Essential Element of Modern Telecom Networks: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Drivers for Telecom APIs

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Role of WebRTC Augurs Well

Rise in Demand for Voice APIs

SMS, MMS, & RCS APIs Steer Overall Growth

Internet Usage Patterns Widen the Opportunity for Telecom APIs

Expanding Mobile Internet User Base & Consumption Bodes Well

Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category Mobile Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology

Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Growing Uptake of eCommerce Enhances Opportunities

Payment APIs Set to Make Big Gains

Mobile Edge Computing Widens Use Case

Market to Gain from Growing Adoption of IoT & M2M

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Location-Based Applications Elevate the Demand Location API

Increased Relevance of IVR Improves the Prospects for IVR API

Growing Focus on Enterprise Mobility Management Augurs Well

Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

