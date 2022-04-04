Global Mobile Gaming Market to 2027 - Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mobile Gaming - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$71.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Smartphone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$139.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured) -
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- CyberAgent Inc.
- Electronic Arts, Inc.
- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NetEase Inc.
- Niantic Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Nintendo
- Zynga
- TakeTwo Interactive
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Mobile Game Downloads from App Store and Google Play in billion: H12020 Vs H12019
- World Witnesses an Increase in Mobile Playtime During the Lockdown
- Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by Device: April 2020
- To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020
- Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Gaming Industry Adapts to Remote Working Approach
- Mobile Gaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Long-Term Implications for Gaming Industry
- Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market
- Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E
- Outlook
- Chinese Influence on Global Gaming Market
- Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers
- Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender for 2019
- Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2019
- Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective
- Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies
- Consolidation of Mobile Game Publishers
- Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market
- Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues for January 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space
- Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2019
- VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting Application of VR to Games by Generation for 2019
- VR Solutions Market in Gaming Sector: Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Device Platform for 2015 and 2019
- Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
- Monetization of Mobile Games
- Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction
- Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in Mobile Casino Apps
- 'Hyper-Casual' Games Gain Popularity
- Other Popular Trends in Mobile Gaming
- Mobile/Wireless Gaming Software Downloads: A High Growth Market Segment
- 5G: Game-Changer for Mobile Gaming Industry
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2021
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025
- Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence
- Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming
- Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2020E
- Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
- Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
