Global Mobile Gaming Market to 2027 - Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$71.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Smartphone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$139.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured) -

Activision Blizzard Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts, Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Niantic Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment

Nintendo

Zynga

TakeTwo Interactive

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Game Downloads from App Store and Google Play in billion: H12020 Vs H12019

World Witnesses an Increase in Mobile Playtime During the Lockdown

Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by Device: April 2020

To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020

Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Gaming Industry Adapts to Remote Working Approach

Mobile Gaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Long-Term Implications for Gaming Industry

Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market

Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E

Outlook

Chinese Influence on Global Gaming Market

Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender for 2019

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2019

Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective

Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies

Consolidation of Mobile Game Publishers

Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market

Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues for January 2020

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space

Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2019

VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting Application of VR to Games by Generation for 2019

VR Solutions Market in Gaming Sector: Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Device Platform for 2015 and 2019

Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm

Monetization of Mobile Games

Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction

Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in Mobile Casino Apps

'Hyper-Casual' Games Gain Popularity

Other Popular Trends in Mobile Gaming

Mobile/Wireless Gaming Software Downloads: A High Growth Market Segment

5G: Game-Changer for Mobile Gaming Industry

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2021

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence

Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming

Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market

Opportunity Indicators

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2020E

Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

