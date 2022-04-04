Global Special Steel Market to 2027 - Expansion in Untapped Markets Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Special Steel Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Special Steel Market size was estimated at USD 121.91 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 126.33 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% to reach USD 160.32 billion by 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Aichi Steel Corporation

AK Steel Corporation

Aperam S.A.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Baosteel Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.

CITIC

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd.

Gerdau S.A.

HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

JFE Holdings, Inc.

Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd.

Nippon Koshuha Steel Co., Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Outokumpu Oyj

Ovako AB

POSCO

Sandvik AB

Sanyo Co. Ltd.

SSAB AB

ThyssenKrupp AG

TimkenSteel Corporation

TISCO

United States Steel International Inc.

Voestalpine AG

Xining Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Special Steel Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Special Steel Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Special Steel Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Special Steel Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Special Steel Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Special Steel Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Special Steel Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Special Steel Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand over advanced steel properties

5.1.1.2. Increasing consumption across automobile and aviation

5.1.1.3. Growth in demand for manufacturing tools

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High production cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Expansion in untapped markets

5.1.3.2. Innovative production processes

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Adequate infrastructure and technological capability to make these higher quality steels

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Special Steel Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Stainless Steel

6.3. Structural Steel

6.4. Tool Steel & Die Steel

7. Special Steel Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Construction

7.4. Consumer Appliances

7.5. Manufacturing

7.6. Petrochemicals

7.7. Shipping & Packaging

8. Americas Special Steel Market

9. Asia-Pacific Special Steel Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Special Steel Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Usability Profiles

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46zvae

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005470/en/