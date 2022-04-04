The Worldwide Anesthetic Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Anesthetic Drugs Market Research Report by Drug Type, by Route of Administration, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anesthetic Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 4,198.27 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,450.61 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% to reach USD 6,471.19 million by 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

AstraZeneca PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Braun Melsungen AG

Claris Lifesciences Limited

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Hospira, Inc

Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Mylan NV

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paion UK Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Enterprises LTD

Septodont Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Slayback Pharma LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Anesthetic Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Anesthetic Drugs Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Anesthetic Drugs Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Anesthetic Drugs Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Anesthetic Drugs Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Anesthetic Drugs Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Anesthetic Drugs Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Anesthetic Drugs Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing number of surgical procedures performed across the globe

5.1.1.2. Significant growth in demand for post-operative pain relief options

5.1.1.3. Rise in aging population and prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory system-related diseases

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Side effects associated with drug such as ketamine

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Advancements in drug delivery technologies

5.1.3.2. Increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled-anesthetics

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Anesthetic Drugs Market, by Drug Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. General Anesthesia Drugs

6.3. Local Anesthesia Drugs

7. Anesthetic Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Inhalation

7.3. Injection

8. Anesthetic Drugs Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cosmetic Surgery

8.3. Dental Surgery

8.4. General Surgery

8.5. Plastic Surgery

9. Americas Anesthetic Drugs Market

10. Asia-Pacific Anesthetic Drugs Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Anesthetic Drugs Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lnhe7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005469/en/