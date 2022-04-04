Insights on the Advanced High Strength Steel Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AK Steel, Gerdau and Nippon Steel Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Advanced High Strength Steel Market Research Report by Grade, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market size was estimated at USD 20.98 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 22.71 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% to reach USD 37.43 billion by 2027.

Companies Mentioned

AK Steel Corporation

Angang Steel Company Limited

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.

Baosteel Group Corporation

China Steel Corporation

Citic

Gerdau S.A.

Hebei Puyong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Steel Company

JFE Steel Corporation

Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co., Ltd.

JSW Steel

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Metinvest Holding, LLC

MTL Advanced Ltd.

NanoSteel Co.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Novolipetsk Steel

Nucor Corporation

PAO Seversta

Posco Group

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

SSAB AB

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel Limited

Thyssenkrupp Ag

United States Steel Corporation

Voestalpine AG

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Advanced High Strength Steel Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing product application in automotive and construction industries

5.1.1.2. High preference for modern steel structure for aircraft engineering

5.1.1.3. Increasing private and government funding for large infrastructure projects

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Availability of alternative products in the market

5.1.2.2. High cost of raw materials

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Application industry approach towards sustainable development

5.1.3.2. Product penetration in the developing economies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Challenges in welding high strength steels

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Advanced High Strength Steel Market, by Grade

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Complex Phase

6.3. Dual-phase

6.4. Transformation-induced Plasticity

7. Advanced High Strength Steel Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Aviation & Marine

7.4. Construction

8. Americas Advanced High Strength Steel Market

9. Asia-Pacific Advanced High Strength Steel Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Advanced High Strength Steel Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Usability Profiles

13. Appendix

