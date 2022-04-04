Hyperice Introduces Hypervolt Go 2 as Everyday Wellness Essential for All

Team Hyperice Ambassadors Kelly Slater, Robin Arzón, Tony Finau and More Form the Go Collective, a New Community-Driven Initiative that Inspires Everyday People to Prioritize Daily Movement

New Massage Gun is Designed for Everyday Wellness and the Brand's Most Portable, Lightweight, and Versatile Hypervolt to Date

Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today introduced a new and improved version of its original, award-winning handheld massage gun, the Hypervolt Go. Leveling up and standing on its own within the percussive massage category, the newly redesigned, lightweight and versatile Hypervolt Go 2 is the most sophisticated portable percussion massager to hit the wellness market and is built to increase people's range of motion with just a five minute treatment each day1.

The Hypervolt Go 2 adds to the company's range of powerful percussion devices including the recently launched Hypervolt 2 and Hypervolt 2 Pro, all of which help everyday users and pro athletes alike massage away stress and muscle tension from the palm of their hand.

"For over 10 years, Hyperice has been relentlessly focused on developing innovative products to help people across the globe move and live better. The new Hypervolt Go 2 offers a unique combination of performance and portability for the wellness-minded consumer," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "Designed for the everyday go-getter, the Hypervolt Go 2 is a wellness essential - perfect for everyone who is moving at home or on the road and wants to be at their best everyday."

"The Hypervolt Go 2 is the result of our 'design first' approach to creating a product that looks as good as it feels. We wanted to design a product that people would want to take and use everywhere they go," said Anthony Katz, Founder and President of Hyperice. "With this newest addition to the Hypervolt family, the Hypervolt Go 2 offers more choice, to more people, in more places than ever before."

WELLNESS THAT MOVES WITH YOU

The new Hypervolt Go 2 has a sophisticated design that features minimalistic looks with an arctic-grey finish and feels great in your hand and on your body. It is built to last, with high-quality materials and intuitive ergonomics. The Hypervolt Go 2 is designed to move conveniently wherever users are headed and includes features such as:

Patented QuietGlide® technology for near silent operation

Improved airflow and ventilation

New LED speed sensors and back button control

New ergonomic handle

Battery level LED band

Three speeds of powerful percussion

Katz continued: "Our mission from the beginning, was to put a percussion device in as many hands as possible. To do that, we need to continue to design products that are accessible to the widest possible audience of users. We also know, with the world opening back up, people are constantly on the move, and space can oftentimes be limited, so the smaller you can make the device, the more places you can take it, the more you can use it. Hypervolt Go 2 represents the next step towards achieving that goal."

"My current phase of my career is about longevity and maintaining a competitive advantage," said Kelly Slater, 11-time World Surf League champion and Hyperice Athlete-Investor. "To be my best when I'm competing, I have to also feel great no matter where I am, which is why I never leave home without the Hypervolt Go 2. It's the ultimate in portability, it's dead silent and it comes in clutch whether I'm preparing for a major event or just managing everyday aches."

The Hypervolt Go 2 retails for $199 (£199; €229) and is now available in North America and other select regions. For more information, visit hyperice.com. To purchase, please visit country-specific sites: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, UK and the United States.

INTRODUCING: THE GO COLLECTIVE

To amplify the ethos of the Go line, Hyperice has assembled a diverse collection of individuals within #TeamHyperice who represent different industries and backgrounds who are pushing the boundaries of what it means to ‘go get it.' The Go Collective seeks to make a movement out of movement across the many dimensions of fitness, fashion, lifestyle, sports, travel, longevity, wellness, art, family, and more. Through expansive storytelling and involvement in community initiatives and events, Hyperice hopes the Go Collective will inspire individuals everywhere to prioritize their daily wellness.

Meet the inaugural Go Collective members:

Robin Arzón, Head Instructor and VP of Fitness Programming at Peloton

Tony Finau, PGA TOUR Golfer

Adrianne Ho, Model and Founder of Sweat The Style & The Farmers Market Global

Joe Holder, Nike Master Trainer and Founder of The Ocho System™

Alix Klineman, Beach Volleyball Olympic Gold Medalist

Kelly Slater, Professional Surfer

Nigel Sylvester, Pro BMX Athlete and Content Creator

Raven B. Varona (Ravie B), Professional Photographer

"I'm proud to be a member of Hyperice's new Go Collective because it represents a community for people who show up everyday for themselves and for others," said Robin Arzón, Head Instructor and VP of Fitness Programming at Peloton. "I believe there is transformative power in movement and as a mom, wife and athlete, being able to be at my best in all dimensions of my life is what motivates me to ‘go get it'. Hyperice's suite of products, and the Hypervolt Go 2 in particular, are my go-to wellness tools that help me be at my best each and every day."

"I take my role as a husband and father of five even more seriously than my career as a pro golfer. There's no doubt staying healthy is a huge part of my commitment to performance, but more importantly, it's critical to me that I'm the best version of myself whenever I'm spending valuable time with my family," said Tony Finau, PGA TOUR player and Hyperice investor. "The Hypervolt Go 2 goes with me everywhere – on the course during competition, training and recovery, and when I'm traveling between tournaments – to ensure that I can push to the limits of my full potential for years to come."

"When it comes to feeling your best, a major part of that is making sure to move and to move effectively everyday, and recovery is a critical component of a holistic approach to an individual's overall wellness," said Joe Holder, Nike Master Trainer and Founder of The Ocho System™. "As someone who gets the opportunity to help so many people unlock their personal version of wellness, the Hypervolt Go 2 is an incredible tool for anyone to utilize to help ensure they can come back day after day - ready to be anything but average."

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice's transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

