Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Raises Series C Financing Led by the AMR Action Fund

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a private, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on improving health outcomes for patients with multidrug-resistant bacterial infections and hard-to-treat viral infections, today announced that it sold shares of its Series C Preferred Stock in a financing led by the AMR Action Fund with participation from existing investors including Abingworth.
Proceeds from the financing will be used to support Venatorx as it advances its novel antibacterial portfolio through the drug development process, including a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cefepime-taniborbactam for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) in adult patients; continued advancement of cefepime-taniborbactam for patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP); and further development of the Venatorx's oral antibiotic, ceftibuten/VNRX-7145.
"This financing marks another significant milestone for Venatorx on the heels of announcing exciting positive topline Phase 3 data for our antibacterial program, cefepime-taniborbactam," said Christopher J. Burns, Ph.D., President and CEO of Venatorx. "Bringing the AMR Action Fund on board—with its consortium of global pharmaceutical companies, industry experts and coalitions—helps to further propel Venatorx forward and brings much needed capital back into the antibiotics space."
To date, in addition to equity financings, Venatorx has also received significant funding awards from: the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Wellcome Trust; the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service (HHS); the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA); as well as CARB-X. Venatorx also has license and/or collaboration agreements with Everest Medicines, Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), and Roche.
"Effective antibiotics are urgently needed to address the rapid rise of AMR. Our investment in Venatorx marks our first step towards bringing two to four new treatments to market by 2030 for priority pathogens identified by WHO and the CDC," said, Martin Heidecker, Ph.D., Chief Investment Officer at the AMR Action Fund. "Venatorx is focused on developing innovative antibacterial treatments that address the highest priority public health needs. We are inspired by Venatorx's positive results from its Phase 3 clinical trial and believe that the company's deep domain expertise and innovative portfolio positions it to make a significant difference in clinical practices and save lives."
About Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Venatorx is a private, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on improving health outcomes for patients with multidrug-resistant bacterial infections and hard-to-treat viral infections. Venatorx's lead program, cefepime-taniborbactam, is a clinical-stage antibiotic that recently completed a Phase 3 study (CERTAIN-1) in adults with complicated urinary tract infections. In this study, cefepime-taniborbactam met the primary noninferiority efficacy endpoint at Test-of-Cure visit and demonstrated statistical superiority to the comparator, meropenem. In addition, cefepime-taniborbactam was well-tolerated with a similar safety profile to meropenem. Based on positive results from the CERTAIN-1 clinical trial, Venatorx expects to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA for cefepime-taniborbactam in the fourth quarter 2022. Venatorx is also advancing an oral antibacterial clinical-stage program, ceftibuten/VNRX-7145. For more information about Venatorx and its anti-infectives portfolio, please visit www.venatorx.com.
About AMR Action Fund
The AMR Action Fund is the world's largest public-private partnership investing in antibiotics, antifungals, and other antimicrobial treatments. The Fund was formed to invest US$1 billion into clinical-stage biotech companies to help bring new antibiotics to market. The concept of the AMR Action Fund was developed by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations and its member biopharmaceutical companies, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the European Investment Bank, and the Wellcome Trust. Investors in the AMR Action Fund include: Almirall; Amgen; Bayer; Boehringer Ingelheim; Boehringer Ingelheim Foundation; Chugai; Daiichi-Sankyo; Eisai; Eli Lilly and Company; the European Investment Bank (with the support of the European Commission under Horizon 2020, the 2014-2020 European Union research and innovation program); GlaxoSmithKline; Johnson & Johnson; LEO Pharma; Lundbeck; Menarini; Merck; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Novo Nordisk Foundation; Pfizer; Roche; Shionogi; Takeda; Teva; UCB; and Wellcome Trust. For more information, please visit www.amractionfund.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical development of Venatorx Pharmaceuticals' product candidates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005329/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.