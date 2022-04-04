Shared Assessments Releases Guide to Geopolitical Risk Regarding Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Free Download to Help Companies Navigate Complex World of Sanctions and Cybersecurity Risk
Shared Assessments, the member-driven leader in third-party risk assurance, has released a comprehensive guide on Geopolitical Risk to help business managers focus on key risks stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.
In brief, geopolitical risk arises from war, terrorism, and hostile relationships between nations and is disruptive to business, human welfare, and even the environment. The impacts can extend to the global economy, international security, and political relations. This new guide highlights these geopolitical risks and what they mean for organizations and their third party risk management (TPRM) programs. In particular, the guide identifies key risks stemming from Russian aggression against Ukraine and the potential consequences for business continuity, compliance, cybersecurity, cyberwarfare, data privacy, supply chain, and technology management and how to understand and manage those risks associated with the Russia/Ukraine conflict.
"This Shared Assessments' guide is designed for members and other interested organizations to identify key points from top risk management experts and TPRM practitioners about the many factors and issues organizations must evaluate to operate effectively during increased geopolitical uncertainty," said Andrew Moyad, CEO, Shared Assessments. "At our core, Shared Assessments is committed to helping our members and other risk professionals address the major emerging risks from the Russia/Ukraine conflict. This guide encourages the use of many of our existing Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) questions, together with any available responses from your organization's key third parties, to understand and navigate the potential impacts stemming from this conflict."
The guide offers information on the following:
- An overview on sanctions
- Understanding existing sanctions and detailing new sanctions against Russia relevant to risk management professionals
- A checklist of potential business risks emerging from the conflict
- Additional resources to help TPRM managers address other questions
The Guide to Geopolitical Risk is free and can be downloaded at https://sharedassessments.org/geopolitical-risk/.
About Shared Assessments
As the only organization that has uniquely positioned and developed standardized resources to bring efficiencies to the market for more than a decade, Shared Assessments has become the trusted source in third-party risk assurance. Shared Assessments offers opportunities for members to address global risk management challenges through committees, awareness groups, interest groups, and special projects. Join the dialog with peer companies and learn how you can optimize your compliance programs while building a better understanding of what it takes to create a more risk-sensitive environment in your organization. For more information, visit https://sharedassessments.org/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005258/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.