Axonics® Launches Direct to Consumer Television Advertising Campaign

Axonics, Inc. AXNX, a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced the launch of its direct to consumer television advertising campaign.

The Find Real Relief campaign is focused on women with any form of urinary incontinence, a large and significantly undertreated population. The campaign aims to reduce the stigma associated with these conditions, raise awareness of the Axonics brand and therapies, and encourage women to consult a bladder specialist.

The advertisements feature women with urinary incontinence that have been treated with Axonics sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy after consulting with their physician. The women speak authentically about the challenges of living with incontinence and how Axonics has provided them life-changing symptom relief.

The advertisements encourage viewers to visit FindRealRelief.com, Axonics' new patient-facing landing page. This website provides information about Axonics' incontinence solutions and directs interested individuals to complete a short symptom quiz. Qualified individuals will then be contacted by a team of nurses in an effort to connect the person to a specialist physician in their community.

The advertisements are now airing on television in over 40 markets across the United States and are scheduled to run through the end of the year. During the month of May, the advertisements will be featured on national television during programs that rate highly with the target demographic. The Find Real Relief campaign will also include targeted advertising on YouTube, Facebook, digital audio, and various websites.

"Tens of millions of Americans suffer from urinary incontinence and struggle to find long-term symptom relief," said John Woock, Ph.D., executive vice president, chief marketing and strategy officer of Axonics. "The company is making this significant investment because we are committed to this patient population and it is important that Americans suffering from incontinence have the opportunity to find relief for their symptoms. Our omnichannel strategy will establish the Axonics brand and allow us to engage adults with incontinence across multiple platforms with a consistent message that new, life-changing incontinence therapies are available to them. We are excited to launch this television advertising campaign and we are confident that it will continue to drive SNM market expansion and advance Axonics on its path to market leadership."

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 1 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

The company's sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems provide patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics' best-in-class urethral bulking hydrogel, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 29 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "planned," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "designed," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Axonics filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Axonics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

